It’s that time of year where it’s still nice to grill outside.
Jessica’s zucchini feta skewers are easy to make and are a healthy thing to whip up on an inside or outside grill!
This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 152.
Zucchini Feta Skewers
Ingredients
- 4 zucchini
- Block of feta cheese, cut into cubes
- 1 lemon, squeezed
- 1 lemon, cut into cubes for garnish
- Olive oil
- 1 to 2 cloves of garlic, grated
- Basil
- Mint
- Wooden skewers
Instructions
- Using a mandolin, slice zucchini lengthwise into thin, long ribbons.
- Cut block of feta cheese into cubes.
- Soak your skewers (so they don’t burn).
- Take your thin slices of zucchini and roll each ribbon up with a feta cube inside then add to skewer.
- Drizzle skewers with olive oil and season them with salt.
- For the sauce: Add grated garlic, olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice, chopped basil and mint into bowl and mix.
- Grill the zucchini feta skewers until charred on both sides and the feta has softened.
- Place the skewers on a platter, drizzle the sauce over the skewers and garnish with mint, basil and lemon wedges.
- Enjoy!