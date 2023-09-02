It’s that time of year where it’s still nice to grill outside.

Jessica’s zucchini feta skewers are easy to make and are a healthy thing to whip up on an inside or outside grill!

This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 152.

Zucchini Feta Skewers

Ingredients

4 zucchini

Block of feta cheese, cut into cubes

1 lemon, squeezed

1 lemon, cut into cubes for garnish

Olive oil

1 to 2 cloves of garlic, grated

Basil

Mint

Wooden skewers

Instructions

Using a mandolin, slice zucchini lengthwise into thin, long ribbons. Cut block of feta cheese into cubes. Soak your skewers (so they don’t burn). Take your thin slices of zucchini and roll each ribbon up with a feta cube inside then add to skewer. Drizzle skewers with olive oil and season them with salt. For the sauce: Add grated garlic, olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice, chopped basil and mint into bowl and mix. Grill the zucchini feta skewers until charred on both sides and the feta has softened. Place the skewers on a platter, drizzle the sauce over the skewers and garnish with mint, basil and lemon wedges. Enjoy!