Del Taco is encouraging its fans to celebrate responsibly this weekend and is offering free delivery and special deals in honor of April 20.

The quick-service Mexican fast food chain is offering free delivery and an eight-pack of snack tacos for $4.20 for orders placed online or through its rewards app.

The deal and delivery promo is being offered throughout the entire 4/20 weekend and free delivery is eligible on any purchase.

Del Taco is offering free delivery and themed menu items for 4/20. (Del Taco)

Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer, said the special offers are a way for fans to “save some green when the munchies hit.”

The fast food chain is also offering special themed menu items on its “after dark” menu.

Starting April 20 through April 22, customers who visit participating Del Taco locations between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. can purchase special items, including the “Stoner Burrito,” “Bun Taco,” “Deluxe Chili Cheddar Fries,” and more. For the complete menu offerings, click here.

Both the free delivery and $4.20 Snack Taco offerings require Del Taco customers to register for its Del Yeah Rewards program through the Del Taco app or on deltaco.com.

Additional fees may apply, the company said.

Del Taco currently operates around 600 stores across 15 states, the company said. Local laws might impede your ability to full appreciate the 4/20 deals offered.