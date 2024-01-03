Del Taco will sell tacos for less than $1 as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary.

From Jan. 4 to March 6, Del Taco rewards members can get 60-cent snack tacos when they purchase the item through the Del Yeah! Rewards app, a news release said.

Customers will need to make a rewards account in the app to redeem the deal.

In November, Del Taco became the first-ever quick-service restaurant to offer beef birria ramen. The ramen debuted alongside beef birria tacos, quesadilla and consomé dip.

“As part of our Del Taco Better Mex brand promise, we wanted to serve this unique Mexican street food experience to our guests with truly authentic flavors in our new Shredded Beef Birria and consomé,” Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

More details about how the company will celebrate its 60th anniversary are expected to be released in the near future.