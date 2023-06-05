One of America’s most popular fast food restaurants is opening a new location in the Antelope Valley, and you won’t need (or be able) to get out of your car to order.

Chick-fil-A will be opening a drive-thru only restaurant later this week in Lancaster. The fast food company says the new operation will bring in 120 full- and part-time jobs to the local community.

The new restaurant is located at 1331 W. Avenue K. The new location will offer drive-thru ordering, outdoor seating and a walk-up window for carry out orders. The restaurant will also offer on-site parking for those wishing to eat on the spot.

It’ll be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, but will be closed Sundays as part of Chick-fil-A’s longstanding corporate guidelines.

As part of the special grand opening, Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 “local heroes” in the Lancaster community, and awarding them with free entrees for an entire year.

The global Chick-fil-A corporation will also be making a $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of its newest restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is based in Atlanta, but has wide reach across the United States. The company says this new Lancaster location is one of more than 100 restaurant operating in the greater Los Angeles area.