This year, let the professionals prepare the Thanksgiving meal.

For Californians who won’t be sharing a meal with their families, would rather not spend hours cooking a feast or will be traveling, Thanksgiving is the perfect time to try new local cuisine options or indulge in some of your favorite restaurant meals.

We have compiled a list of where residents can find places to enjoy an exceptional meal for Thanksgiving this year.

Fairmont Grand Del Mar, San Diego

Travelers visiting San Diego this Thanksgiving can enjoy a three-course meal or family-style buffet at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Prices for the dining experience vary.

Interested parties can make reservations online.

The Gambling Cowboy Chophouse & Saloon, Temecula

A four-course Thanksgiving feast will be served at The Gambling Cowboy Chophouse & Saloon in Temecula. Diners can choose between roasted turkey, prime rib and maple-glazed ham entrees that come with multiple sides like sourdough-sausage stuffing, green beans and mashed potatoes.

More information about the dinner can be found here.

Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach

The resort’s Lighthouse room will serve a Thanksgiving buffet curated by their executive chef. Holiday staples like turkey will accompany a seafood bar, ribeyes and a dessert station, the website said.

Prices for the buffet vary for adults and children depending on the time of day.

Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach

The entire family can enjoy a day at the aquarium and a buffet Thanksgiving dinner afterward.

Reservations for the feast can be made online and cost $95 for adults and $67.50 for children. For Aquarium members, adult reservations cost $70 and children reservations cost $47.50.

Madonna Inn, San Luis Obispo

Guests at the Madonna Inn can enjoy a classic Thanksgiving meal paired with house-special appetizers and desserts, the website said.

Reservations for the Thanksgiving dinner can be made on the inn’s website.

Calado Verde, Downtown Los Angeles

Diners can enjoy a Portuguese-inspired Thanksgiving feast complete with roasted turkey, stuffing, brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. The restaurant will also offer vegan Thanksgiving options.

More information about the dinner can be found here.