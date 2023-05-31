A queso burrito is show in this undated promotional image from Chipotle. (Chipotle)

Fans of both basketball and burritos will want to watch the NBA Finals closely.

Mexican fast-casual restaurant Chipotle is giving out 300 free entrees for every three-pointer made during the NBA Finals series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The “Free-Pointer” giveaway is taking place on Twitter, and burrito lovers can follow Chipotle’s tweets to get an exclusive “text-to-win” code. The first 300 fans to text the code to the provided number will receive a free entree from Chipotle.

The codes will be doled out for each three-point shot made by either team, with a maximum number of free meals capped at 10,500 per game.

Promotional image by Chipotle.

Both the Nuggets and Heat were among the middle of the pack in three-point shots made in the NBA’s regular season, but they’ve each had increased success since the postseason began.

The Heat made the second-most threes in the playoffs, just short of the Boston Celtics who they dispatched in seven games. The Nuggets, despite a Western Conference Finals sweep of the Lakers, have hit the fourth-most. Both teams are No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in postseason 3-point percentage.

“Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Brand Officer. “This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”

The Free-Pointer promo is valid for regular-priced entrees at participating restaurant in the United States only. For more information and contest details, click here.