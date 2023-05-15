An iced and hot coffee from Dunkin’ are shown in this undated promotional image (Dunkin’)

Wanna score some free coffee from Dunkin’?

The coffee chain announced this week that Californians can get a free medium coffee with any purchase every Monday now through June 26 by using the Dunkin’ app and signing up as a rewards member.

The free coffee is a temporary deal and must be redeemed in app before placing an order at participating California locations.

The coffee and doughnut chain is also offering single-use deals to members who sign up for its rewards program now through the end of May.

Offers include a $2 medium signature latte, free medium iced coffee, free medium Dunkin’ refresher and a $2 ham and swiss croissant. Specific purchases may be required to unlock these deals and some exclusions may apply.

For additional information about the free coffee promotion, visit the Dunkin’s website and blog.

Now the only question is: hot or iced?