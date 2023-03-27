Candy giant Mars has debuted its new Easter lineup of limited-time snacks, including a never-before-seen M&M’s variety.

Fan favorites like Dove chocolate bunnies and eggs, Skittles and Starburst Jellybeans, and all-things pastel-colored will be returning this year, but those sweets will share shelf space with a new candy inspired by a favorite bake sale item.

Mars will be releasing a white chocolate marshmallow crispy treat M&M’s variety for Easter.

The rice crisp candy features a “sweet and crunchy rice crisp center coated with rich white chocolate in festive, pastel-colored candy shells,” Mars said in a news release. The candy company suggests eating the M&M’s as-is, or using them to top your own homemade rice crisp treats.

Mars announced its new Easter line-up, including a brand-new limited-edition M&M’s flavor. (Mars)

“At Mars, we know core seasonal moments, like Easter, are an important occasion as people come together to celebrate with friends and family,” said Tim LeBel, President of Sales at Mars Wrigley. “Mars is focused on delighting shoppers with products that have become holiday traditions, while also introducing them to new seasonal flavor combinations, delivering moments of happiness with our products at the center of consumer celebrations.”

According to Mars, the Easter season is a major period for candy consumption. Consumers spend roughly $3 billion on candy during the Easter season alone and Mars has three of the top-selling Easter candies.

The company hopes that consumers will welcome the new M&M’s flavor into their Easter baskets this year, and possibly for years to come.

The new candy will be available at retailers nationwide throughout the Easter and spring season, Mars said.