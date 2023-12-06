A new iteration of McDonald’s snack wraps could be coming to restaurants by the end of 2025, the company announced Wednesday.

McDonald’s said it will expand its chicken meals to meet consumers’ demands. This plan includes offering the McCrispy “to nearly all markets across the world by the end of 2025 and expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders,” a news release said.

The McCrispy sandwich is a “southern-style fried chicken sandwich,” according to the product’s description.

While McDonald’s hasn’t announced plans to return the original snack wrap, this new iteration of the popular menu item could appease fans who have petitioned for its return for years.

The Snack Wrap consisted of chicken, shredded lettuce and cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla. There was also a spicy option.

The portable hand-held menu item debuted in 2006 and was discontinued in 2016 since many complained that the food item was too complicated to make and didn’t perform as well as the company had hoped, Business Insider reported.

Other fast-food restaurants, like Burger King and Wendy’s, have released their own version of the snack wrap in the years since.

The Chicago-based company said consumer demand for chicken is “on par with beef, as the company continues to aggressively expand through billion-dollar equities including McNuggets, McChicken, McCrispy, and McSpicy,” a news release said.

The company also said that “core menu items like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets and World-Famous Fries represent bout 65% of systemwide sales and drive profitable growth.”

McDonald’s also announced plans to open 10,000 new restaurants over the next four years. The company aims to have 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027.