Chinese fast food company Panda Express is testing out a brand new menu item that can be found exclusively at one Southern California location.

From now until June 1, you can try the company’s new “Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings” at its Panda Express Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena.

The new menu item is tossed with kale and onion in an exclusive sweet and spicy sauce. It’s the first entree on the company’s menu to feature the exceedingly popular and buzzy Wagyu beef.

The sauce was crafted by sauce company Fly By Jing and is inspired by a popular street snack from the city of Chengdu: Zhong dumpling. It’s comprised of aromatic “soy sauce, slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and a blend of spices,” the company said.

Panda Express says the new test item is a testament to its commitment to innovate and give fans the opportunity to experience new flavors in an “approachable, creative way.”

It’s unclear if the spicy Wagyu beef dumplings will expand to other locations, but fans in Los Angeles County have at least through the rest of the month to travel to Pasadena and try it out for themselves.

The Panda Express Innovation Kitchen is located at 3867 East Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Its open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.