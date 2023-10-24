Pizza Hut unveiled a new value menu that includes pizza, pasta, melts, breadsticks, desserts, and more, all for $7.

Known as the $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, the new offering has 17 different food options, which cost $7 each when customers order two or more items.

Three new menu items, the Roasted Garlic Cheese Sticks, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sticks and Chocolate Donut Bites, will also be available on the new menu.

Pizza Hut unveiled a new value menu that includes pizza, pastas, Pizza Hut Melts, breadsticks, desserts, and more, all for $7. (Pizza Hut)

Other menu items include

Medium OneTopping Pizza

Meat Lover’s Melt

Pepperoni Lover’s Melt

Chicken Bacon Parm Melt

Buffalo Chicken Melt

Boneless Wings

Breadsticks

Cheese Sticks

Pastas

Cinnabon Mini Rolls

Pepsi 4-Pack

“Pizza Hut believes that you shouldn’t have to choose between a great taste and a good value, and our new $7 Deal Lovers is exactly that,” Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, said in a statement.

The new menu is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery at various locations nationwide.