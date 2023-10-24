Pizza Hut unveiled a new value menu that includes pizza, pasta, melts, breadsticks, desserts, and more, all for $7.
Known as the $7 Deal Lover’s Menu, the new offering has 17 different food options, which cost $7 each when customers order two or more items.
Three new menu items, the Roasted Garlic Cheese Sticks, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sticks and Chocolate Donut Bites, will also be available on the new menu.
Other menu items include
- Medium OneTopping Pizza
- Meat Lover’s Melt
- Pepperoni Lover’s Melt
- Chicken Bacon Parm Melt
- Buffalo Chicken Melt
- Boneless Wings
- Breadsticks
- Cheese Sticks
- Pastas
- Cinnabon Mini Rolls
- Pepsi 4-Pack
“Pizza Hut believes that you shouldn’t have to choose between a great taste and a good value, and our new $7 Deal Lovers is exactly that,” Lindsay Morgan, chief marketing officer at Pizza Hut, said in a statement.
The new menu is available for dine-in, carryout and delivery at various locations nationwide.