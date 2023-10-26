Starbucks rewards members can get their favorite drink for half the cost on Thursday.

The coffee giant has declared Thursday to be “Yay Day,” and from noon to 6 p.m., a 50% off coupon can be found in the mobile app. With the coupon, rewards members can get 50% off any handcrafted drink.

The offer is exclusively available on the Starbucks app and can’t be used on DoorDash or Uber Eats delivery orders. The discount is limited to one per person and can be redeemed at participating Starbucks locations.

The deal also coincides with National Pumpkin Day, so customers can use the coupon to get their favorite pumpkin-flavored drink.