Stouffer’s is making holiday meal prep even easier this year by releasing its first-ever advent calendar, which includes seven dishes from its extensive frozen food product lineup.

The introduction of the product, known as the Comfort Calendar, marks the first time any company has released a frozen foods advent calendar, a news release said.

The gingerbread-shaped house is filled with brand favorites like the family-sized Macaroni and Cheese and Lasagna with Meat & Sauce dishes, along with sides like Homestyle Mashed Potatoes and Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake.

Stouffer’s is making holiday meal prep even easier this year by releasing its first-ever advent calendar, which includes seven dishes from its extensive frozen food product lineup (Stouffer’s)

The Comfort Calendar includes Stouffer’s

Family Size Macaroni & Cheese

Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

The initial product launch, which took place on Monday, resulted in the product selling out in under 15 minutes, but a restock will be coming soon, officials said.

Stouffer’s announced that the product would be restocked and available on Oct. 23.

The Comfort Calendar will be exclusively available online for $39.99 while supplies last.