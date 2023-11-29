Subway’s famous footlong sandwich just got a whole lot sweeter.

The sandwich chain announced that it will add chocolate chip cookie footlongs to menus nationwide beginning in December.

Subway will soon be the exclusive home of the footlong cookie, arriving next month to restaurants nationwide. (Subway)

Subway first introduced its footlong cookies during National Cookie Day 2022 at a special pop-up location in Miami, Florida.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, said in a statement.

Select Subway fans in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can try the new cookie footlong on Dec. 4, or National Cookie Day, when they visit a “Cookieway” location and purchase any footlong sub.

These locations will temporarily transform into “Cookieway”

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce St., Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

For those who can’t make it to the “Cookieway” locations, Subway will also offer free cookies to its Subway MVP Rewards members for a limited time when they purchase a six-inch or footlong sub using a bonus reward.