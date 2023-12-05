Taco Bell’s Double Decker Taco is returning to menus nationwide, the fast-food company announced Tuesday.

Taco Bell customers can now purchase the fan-favorite menu item for $2.99.

The Double Decker Taco could have returned to menus in 2022 when Taco Bell asked fans to vote to determine which “retired” food item made a comeback. Fans voted to bring back the Enchirito instead.

“The Double Decker Taco holds a deep space in the hearts of our Taco Bell Fans. The insane amount of love for this product from fans across our social platforms was impossible to ignore,” Taylor Montgomery, chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

“The sentiment was particularly strong following last year’s spirited face-off with the Enchirito. We listened to what our fans wanted from us and knew we couldn’t deny them the joy of the Double Decker Taco any longer.”

To celebrate the item’s return, Uber One members have access to an exclusive Double Decker Taco BOGO deal until Dec. 10. DoorDash customers can also receive $5 off orders that cost $25 or more and DashPass members can receive $8 orders that cost $25 or more until Dec. 12.

Customers can only receive the discounts when they order from Taco Bell.

Taco Bell didn’t specify how long the taco will be on the menu.