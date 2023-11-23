As many Americans look forward to sharing a meal with their loved ones this holiday season, the chances of getting sick increase, especially from a foodborne illness.

Commonly known as food poisoning, a foodborne illness can occur when you eat something contaminated by disease-causing germs like bacteria, parasites or viruses.

Food contamination usually happens when food isn’t cooked or reheated thoroughly, stored correctly or mishandled, along with other causes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year, about one in six Americans (or 48 million people) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die from foodborne diseases.

The CDC has compiled a list of tips to help ensure Thanksgiving meals are cooked correctly and won’t get anyone sick.

Store the turkey properly

If you purchased a frozen turkey, it should be stored in a freezer at zero degrees or below. The turkey should remain in there until you are ready to cook it.

Safety thaw out a turkey

The CDC recommends thawing a turkey in a refrigerator, cold water or microwave. Do not thaw the turkey by leaving it on a counter at room temperature.

The bird should be stored at a safe temperature during the thawing-out process, and leaving it on a counter to thaw out at room temperature could create a breeding ground for germs.

Clean

According to the CDC, raw turkey and its juice can contaminate anything they touch. Hence, experts recommend that cooks wash their hands and disinfect their work area before preparing food.

Germs can survive in many areas in the kitchen, including your hands, cooking utensils, cutting boards and countertops.

Divide and Conquer

While cooking, the CDC advises people to separate raw foods from items that are ready to eat. Doing so will avoid any cross-contamination and potential illnesses.

Cook Thoroughly

A food thermometer will help ensure that your dishes reach the correct internal temperature (165 to 175 degrees) to ensure it’s cooked.

Store Food Correctly

Leftovers from your Thanksgiving feast should be stored within two hours after cooking or an hour if the food was exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees. Refrigerators should be at 40 degrees or lower.

Dishes with turkey should be eaten three to four days after the holiday or stored in the freezer for later.

Holiday leftovers should be reheated at 165 degrees or hotter before serving or eating to ensure food freshness.