A fast food company and an R&B legend are partnering up for a mashup like no other.

Wendy’s and T-Pain have released a new music video and remix of the singer/rapper’s 2007 No. 1 single “Buy U a Drank,” this time with a sweet summer spin.

“Buy U a Frosty” dropped Thursday on Wendy’s YouTube channel and features the six-time Grammy-winning artist in a new video that highlights “the feeling of sheer delight while enjoying a Frosty.” The production was made to celebrate the return of the strawberry Frosty for the summer.

Wendy’s has partnered with Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur T-Pain for remix of iconic ‘Buy U a Drank’ with a Wendy’s themed spin. (Wendy’s)

The music video features the rapper working in his recording studio before it transforms into a Wendy’s restaurant. T-Pain then shares his message of love for Wendy’s Frostys with updated lyrics to the classic early-aughts tune.

Carl Loredo is the Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. He says Wendy’s is always looking for “authentic” artists to partner with, and T-Pain fits that bill to, well, a T.

“‘Buy U a Frosty’ masterfully captures the nostalgic feeling you get when you dip into a Frosty – a feeling that has the power to transport you to your favorite places and times,” Loredo said. “We know fans will love listening to and duetting the track while enjoying this summer’s most delicious strawberry flavor.”

T-Pain said he’s been wanting to partner with Wendy’s for years.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to remake a classic with one of the most classic menu items of all time – the Wendy’s Frosty,” he said.

In honor of the single dropping, Wendy’s is releasing free small Frosty treats with any purchase made in the Wendy’s app from June 5 to June 21.