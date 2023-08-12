It’s Saturday! There’s a lot to see and a lot to learn today.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
Slot It U.S.A Nationals 2023
Saturday Qualifying – @ 8am
Sunday Race Day – @8am
electricdreams.com/nationals
72-slot car racers, from across the country as well as Europe and Mexico, are here to compete and, they hope beat, current champion Rick Jocham. Qualifying racing is underway today. Tomorrow is race day. Spectator details are on the website: electricdreams.com/nationals
Lyon Air Museum
Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip
19300 Ike Jones Road
Santa Ana
714 210 4585
lyonairmuseum.org
You might want to race over to the Lyon Air Museum for “Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip.” The new exhibition celebrates the 1950 sport that took place on what now is the Lyon Air Museum.
See some of the historic and impressive dragsters and learn about drag racing pioneer C.J. “Pappy” Hart.
To know what you should know before you go, check the website: lyonairmuseum.or
Summer Swing Nights Back to the Museum Edition
Monday, August 14th @ 8pm
The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum
610 Lairport Street
El Segundo
310 909 0950
automobiledrivingmuseum.org
Get ready to shake your groove thing at the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. Monday, August 14th swing to the tunes of the Big Band sound featuring THE SWING TONES. And, if you’re shy about your dancing skills there will be swing dancing and lessons! The automobiledrivingmuseum.org has details and ticket information.
Monday, August 21st @ 9am
Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants
Fire Resilient Gardens: Introductory Maintenance Techniques
theodorepayne.org/learn/classes-workshops
Hot Weather Workshops
Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants
theodorepayne.org/learn/classes-workshops
Firefighting experts remind residents this is an important time to review the defensible space around your property. According to Cal Fire officials, this year, there have been more than four-thousand wildfires which have burned more than 100-thousand acres. In addition to getting a defensible space inspection, there are classes teaching us how to plant fire resilient gardens offered at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants. The next fire resilient garden class is scheduled for Monday, August 21st at 9am. According to the theodorepayne.org website, this is an outdoor class, so please dress accordingly, wear your sun protection, and bring water.
Also, check the theodorepayne.org website for the complete list of hot weather workshops and classes, which includes BIRDING IN THE GARDEN as well as GARDENING FOR THE CONSERVATION OF the endangered WESTERN MONARCH BUTTERFLIES.
This Weekend!
Reptile Super Show
Pomona Fairplex / Los Angeles County Fairgrounds
1101 West McKinley Avenue
Pomona
reptilesupershow.com
And, while we’re talking about nature, the Reptile Super Show is in town. The Pomona venue is described as “the world’s largest reptile show and sale.” The reptilesupershow.com website says expect more than 100-thousand square feet of reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more.
So, let’s make this a “ get to meet someone, or in this case, something new, Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.