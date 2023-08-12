It’s Saturday! There’s a lot to see and a lot to learn today.

Slot It U.S.A Nationals 2023

Saturday Qualifying – @ 8am

Sunday Race Day – @8am

electricdreams.com/nationals

72-slot car racers, from across the country as well as Europe and Mexico, are here to compete and, they hope beat, current champion Rick Jocham. Qualifying racing is underway today. Tomorrow is race day. Spectator details are on the website: electricdreams.com/nationals

Lyon Air Museum

Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

You might want to race over to the Lyon Air Museum for “Santa Ana Drags & Beyond: America’s First Official Drag Strip.” The new exhibition celebrates the 1950 sport that took place on what now is the Lyon Air Museum.

See some of the historic and impressive dragsters and learn about drag racing pioneer C.J. “Pappy” Hart.

To know what you should know before you go, check the website: lyonairmuseum.or

Summer Swing Nights Back to the Museum Edition

Monday, August 14th @ 8pm

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Get ready to shake your groove thing at the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum. Monday, August 14th swing to the tunes of the Big Band sound featuring THE SWING TONES. And, if you’re shy about your dancing skills there will be swing dancing and lessons! The automobiledrivingmuseum.org has details and ticket information.

Monday, August 21st @ 9am

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

Fire Resilient Gardens: Introductory Maintenance Techniques

theodorepayne.org/learn/classes-workshops

Hot Weather Workshops

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

theodorepayne.org/learn/classes-workshops

Firefighting experts remind residents this is an important time to review the defensible space around your property. According to Cal Fire officials, this year, there have been more than four-thousand wildfires which have burned more than 100-thousand acres. In addition to getting a defensible space inspection, there are classes teaching us how to plant fire resilient gardens offered at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants. The next fire resilient garden class is scheduled for Monday, August 21st at 9am. According to the theodorepayne.org website, this is an outdoor class, so please dress accordingly, wear your sun protection, and bring water.

Also, check the theodorepayne.org website for the complete list of hot weather workshops and classes, which includes BIRDING IN THE GARDEN as well as GARDENING FOR THE CONSERVATION OF the endangered WESTERN MONARCH BUTTERFLIES.

This Weekend!

Reptile Super Show

Pomona Fairplex / Los Angeles County Fairgrounds

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

reptilesupershow.com

And, while we’re talking about nature, the Reptile Super Show is in town. The Pomona venue is described as “the world’s largest reptile show and sale.” The reptilesupershow.com website says expect more than 100-thousand square feet of reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies, cages, lights, supplements, educational workshops, and more.

So, let’s make this a “ get to meet someone, or in this case, something new, Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.