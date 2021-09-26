Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday 18th, 2021

Gayle on the Go

It’s Saturday! Let’s have some fun, safely! Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Bob Baker Marionette Theater Halllowe’en Spooktacular 

A Puppet Marvel! 

4949 York Boulevard 

Los Angeles 

213 250 9995 

bobbakermarionettetheater.com

Ah! This is a sign of the season! It’s the frightfully fun Bob Baker Hallowe’en Spooktacular. Children ages two and younger are free.

For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, take a look at the website: bobbakermarionettetheater.com

-0-

Free!

A Virtual Event

Moompetam Festival @10am

Aquarium of the Pacific

562 590 3100

aquariumofthrepacific/events/info/moompetam 

The Aquarium of the Pacific celebrates local American Indian cultures with its 17th annual Moompetam Festival, featuring  traditional cultural crafts, storytelling, demonstrations, music, and dance celebrating the indigenous California maritime cultures, including Tongva, Chumash, Acjachemen, Costanoan, Luiseno, and Kumeyaay.

For ticket and Covid-19 protocol requirements, check the Aquarium of the Pacific website.

-0-

California Coastal Clean Up Day 2021

9am to Noon 

800 262 7848

coastal.ca.gov 

“Protect Your Happy Place!” This is California Coastal Cleanup Day 2021. Help remove the trash and plastic pollution at beaches and in waterways throughout the state. To find a cleanup site near you that can use your help, scan the coastal.ca.gov website.

-0-

Begonia Show & Sale 

Sherman Library & Gardens 

2647 East Coast Highway

Corona del Mar

thesherman.org 

Pretty! The Southern California Begonia Society Show and Sale is happening this weekend at the Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar.

Southern California Begonia Society experts provide an introduction to begonia cultivation, teach the basics of begonia care and they will give you some tips and tricks to allow your new plants to flourish. Come with your questions! More details are on thesherman.org website.

-0-

Sand Sports Super Show 

OC Fair & Event Center 

88 Fair Drive 

Costa Mesa 

sandsportssupershow.com

What is described as “the biggest sand sports super show in the world” is happening at in Costa Mesa at the OC Fair and Event Center. There are live demonstrations as well as hundreds of exhibitors and their show only discount prices. There is lot a of information as well as ticket information at sandsportsupershow.com

-0-

Shelby Car Show 

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum 

610 Lairport Street 

El Segundo 

310 909 0950 

automobiledrivingmuseum.org 

The Shelby Car Show at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum celebrates the classic muscle car as well as Shelby inspired muscle cars. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged to support the nonprofit museum that works to educate as well as preserve automotive history.

Details are on the automobiledrivingmuseum.org website.

-0- 

So, let’s make this a “get your motor running” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-

