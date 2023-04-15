It’s Saturday! With so much happening in the world these days, this weekend is a great opportunity to learn history past and its connection to the present. There are some important opportunities and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look at the broadcast, then scroll down this list for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.

Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley, CA 93065

reaganfoundation.org

Limited Tickets Available

We’re witnessing history every day. In Southern California, we can learn the history of the Holocaust at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. AUSCHWITZ. NOT LONG AGO. NOT FAR AWAY. On display, more than 700 artifacts from the Nazi concentration death camp.

Reservations for timed exhibition tickets should be made on the reaganfoundation.org website.

Cold War: Soviets, Spies, and Secrets

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

nixonlibrary.gov

The history of the Cold War is on display the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Learn about the post-World War Two political rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, and their respective allies, a period of tension that began in 1947 and ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Tickets to explore this history and its relevance to current events are available on the nixonlibrary.gov website.

Doggone It! We’re Having an Adoption Special!

$25.00 Dog Adoptions now until April 30th

spcaLA Long Beach

spcaLA Hawthorne

spcaLA.com

Now through the end of the month, spcaLA is having a DOGGONE IT! WE’RE HAVING AN ADOPTION SPECIAL! Dog adoptions are only $25.00 for qualified adopters. See the sweetie pies looking for a “furever” home and take a look at adoption details on the spcaLA.com website.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for a Cause

Now until April 18th

Benefiting spcaLA

spcala.com

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are for a cause. Now until Tuesday, April 18th, 50-percent of your Krispy Kreme doughnut order will be donated to the spcaLA to cover the costs of care for spcaLA shelter animals. To learn how to treat yourself or give a Krispy Kreme gift to friends and family benefiting the spcaLA, check in on the spcaLA.com website.

Imaginology

Power Your Imagination

OC Fair & Event Center

898 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

ocfair.com/imaginology

The OC Fair & Event Center has transformed into IMAGINOLOGY, a free family event focusing on STEAM education, that’s science, technology, engineering, art and math education and hands on learning. The weekend event begins at 10am Saturday and Sunday. Parking is $12.00.

Imaginology event details are on the ocfair.com/imaginology website.

Earth Day Celebration: Storytime & Beach Cleanup

Saturday, April 22nd @ 11a.m.

Laguna Art Museum

949 494 8971

lagunaartmuseum.org

You’re going to want to register now for next Saturday’s EARTH DAY CELEBRATION event produced by the Laguna Art Museum. Scheduled, starting at 11am, a beach cleanup and ocean conservation presentation produced by Rich German of Project O, plus a story time reading by “My Friend Earth” by Patricia MacLachlan.

All supplies for the cleanup will be provided, however bringing your own work gloves is suggested as well as wearing the appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup.

Tickets and more information are on the lagunaartmuseum.org website.

UniverSoul Circus

Crystal Casino & Hotel

100 Auto Drive North

Compton

universalsoulcircus.com

Time is running out to party at “The Coolest Show on Earth!” in the Los Angeles area. It’s the UniverSoul Circus, in town now through Sunday, April 16th, at Compton’s LA Crystal Hotel. Tickets and the circus scheduled of events are on the universalsoulcircus.com

So, let’s make this a “clowning around” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

