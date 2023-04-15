It’s Saturday! With so much happening in the world these days, this weekend is a great opportunity to learn history past and its connection to the present. There are some important opportunities and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.
Take a look at the broadcast, then scroll down this list for more information I didn’t have time to tell you!
Enjoy! Please stay safe!
Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away.
Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
reaganfoundation.org
Limited Tickets Available
We’re witnessing history every day. In Southern California, we can learn the history of the Holocaust at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. AUSCHWITZ. NOT LONG AGO. NOT FAR AWAY. On display, more than 700 artifacts from the Nazi concentration death camp.
Reservations for timed exhibition tickets should be made on the reaganfoundation.org website.
Cold War: Soviets, Spies, and Secrets
Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum
18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard
Yorba Linda
714 993 5075
nixonlibrary.gov
The history of the Cold War is on display the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Learn about the post-World War Two political rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union, and their respective allies, a period of tension that began in 1947 and ended with the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Tickets to explore this history and its relevance to current events are available on the nixonlibrary.gov website.
Doggone It! We’re Having an Adoption Special!
$25.00 Dog Adoptions now until April 30th
spcaLA Long Beach
spcaLA Hawthorne
Now through the end of the month, spcaLA is having a DOGGONE IT! WE’RE HAVING AN ADOPTION SPECIAL! Dog adoptions are only $25.00 for qualified adopters. See the sweetie pies looking for a “furever” home and take a look at adoption details on the spcaLA.com website.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for a Cause
Now until April 18th
Benefiting spcaLA
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are for a cause. Now until Tuesday, April 18th, 50-percent of your Krispy Kreme doughnut order will be donated to the spcaLA to cover the costs of care for spcaLA shelter animals. To learn how to treat yourself or give a Krispy Kreme gift to friends and family benefiting the spcaLA, check in on the spcaLA.com website.
Imaginology
Power Your Imagination
OC Fair & Event Center
898 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
ocfair.com/imaginology
The OC Fair & Event Center has transformed into IMAGINOLOGY, a free family event focusing on STEAM education, that’s science, technology, engineering, art and math education and hands on learning. The weekend event begins at 10am Saturday and Sunday. Parking is $12.00.
Imaginology event details are on the ocfair.com/imaginology website.
Earth Day Celebration: Storytime & Beach Cleanup
Saturday, April 22nd @ 11a.m.
Laguna Art Museum
949 494 8971
lagunaartmuseum.org
You’re going to want to register now for next Saturday’s EARTH DAY CELEBRATION event produced by the Laguna Art Museum. Scheduled, starting at 11am, a beach cleanup and ocean conservation presentation produced by Rich German of Project O, plus a story time reading by “My Friend Earth” by Patricia MacLachlan.
All supplies for the cleanup will be provided, however bringing your own work gloves is suggested as well as wearing the appropriate clothes and shoes for beach cleanup.
Tickets and more information are on the lagunaartmuseum.org website.
UniverSoul Circus
Crystal Casino & Hotel
100 Auto Drive North
Compton
universalsoulcircus.com
Time is running out to party at “The Coolest Show on Earth!” in the Los Angeles area. It’s the UniverSoul Circus, in town now through Sunday, April 16th, at Compton’s LA Crystal Hotel. Tickets and the circus scheduled of events are on the universalsoulcircus.com
So, let’s make this a “clowning around” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
