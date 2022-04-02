It’s SATURDAY! It’s the start of a new month! Celebrate at several suggested events on today’s GAYLE ON THE GO! list.

Take a look at today’s report and then check out this page for MORE information I did not have time to tell you during today’s broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Free!

Paul R. Williams Day Block Party

9am to 5 pm

Los Angeles Trade Technical College

400 West Washington Boulevard

Los Angeles

Paul R. Williams Day is a once-yearly event that connects professionals to students across many experience levels to introduce interest in design, engineering, and construction professions at a young age and encourage retention of diverse design professionals at all stages of their career.

This Block Party style event will include a variety of ways to engage, from information and activity booths to mentoring sessions, exhibitions, speakers, and more.

This free event is open to the public and welcomes students of all ages, parents, educators, professionals, and community members.

Oceanic Arts: The Godfather’s of Tiki

Ocean Arts Auction

peekaboogallery.com

The landmark OCEANIC ARTS company in Whittier is closing. The 65-year-old business has been a Tiki lovers delight featuring Tiki and Polynesian inspired art and decoration for hotels, restaurants, movie studios, and Disney.

Owners LeRoy Schmaltz and Bob Van Oosting, who founded the business in 1956, are retiring, so there are a monthlong series of events celebrating the company including an auction.

The listing of April events are on the peekaboogallery.com website.

The Art of the Ramen Bowl

Japan House Los Angeles, Level 2

6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

800 516 0565

japanhousela.com

Hmmm! Ramen! If the Japanese noodle soup is one of your favorite dishes, then you might want to learn about the dishes, really! THE ART OF THE RAMEN BOWL is happening at Japan House Los Angeles. The exhibit spotlights porcelain ramen bowls and spoons designed by 30 world-renowned artists.

This is the first time this exhibition has been available to the public outside of Japan. Schedule your visit at japanhousela.com.

World’s First Production Flying Car

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The Hanna-Barbera animated sitcom THE JETSONS of the 1960s predicted a Space Age future that would include flying cars. Well, look at this! The world’s first true flying car produced by a company known as AEROMOBIL! Whoa! It has a top driving speed of 100 miles per hour, zero to 62 miles per hour in ten seconds. A flying cruising speed of 160 miles per hour. It’s on display for a limited time, only this weekend at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Visiting information is on the petersen.org website.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo del Norte

Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

This is also a sight to see! More than 40-acres of Ranunculus flowers are blooming at Flowers Field at Carlsbad Ranch in Carlsbad. The Spring tradition only lasts approximately six-to-eight weeks, now until early May. theflowerfield.com website lists educational and fun activities including yoga happening among the colorful blooms.

Free!

Academy Award Winner Jenny Bevan for Best Costume Design, “Cruella”

Art of Costume Design in Film Presented by FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

Learn about the women and men responsible for the costumes worn by actors and actresses in our favorite movies at the exhibition ”Art of Costume Design in Film.” Among them the work of costume designer Jenny Beavan, who just won an Academy Award for the eye-popping ensembles she created for this Disney movie “Cruella.”

See this as well as the costumes from all five Academy Award nominates and more at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!

So, let’s make this “colorful, creative” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

