Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary Auction

Saturday, April 22nd & Sunday, April 23rd

TCM & Julien’s Auctions

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

Happening this weekend, “HOLLYWOOD: CLASSIC & CONTEMPORARY”, featuring more than 1,400 iconic items from 100 years of pop culture history.

The centerpiece of this historic auction event is the custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in his Academy Award®-nominated role as Tony Manero in the classic blockbuster motion picture Saturday Night Fever. This ensemble and the film itself helped define the Disco era and cemented the genre’s popularity for years to come. The world-famous and instantly recognizable polyester suit (comprised of three individual pieces: jacket, vest, and pants) worn by Travolta while burning up the dance floor to the Bee Gees’ smash hit “More Than a Woman” in one of the film’s memorable dance scenes, became emblematic of the film, and the soundtrack remains one of the bestselling motion picture soundtracks in history.

In 2010, the Library of Congress deemed Saturday Night Fever as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film is preserved and archived in the U.S. National Film Registry. This premiere outfit, from the film that made John Travolta a superstar, is considered a pinnacle piece of American pop culture history.

In-person and online details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

The Academy Award winning costumes of Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” created two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter now on display at the FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

This FREE exhibition also features the costumes of all of your favorite 2022 movies. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

Closing Soon!

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Closing soon, Guo Pei: Art of Couture at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. There are more than 40 works of couture art here personally selected by the world-renowned designer.

Visitor information to see these exquisite handmade creations is on the bowers.org website.

Aerobatic Pilot Vicky Benzing

Southern California Air Show

March Air Reserve Base

Riverside

socalairshow.com

That’s accomplished pilot, skydiver, air racer aerobatic performer Vicky Benzing. She’s among the aviation super stars participating in this weekend’s Southern California Air Show at March Air Reserve Base.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and more of the best in the aviation industry, take over the Riverside skies. Ticket and parking information are on the socalairshow.com website.

33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show

At Home in the Garden

Thursday, April 20th – Sunday, April 23rd

South Coast Plaza

3333 Bear Street

Costa Mesa

1-800-782-8888

springgardenshow.com

The 33rd Annual Southern California Spring Garden Show is happening at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. The show on three levels of the west wing of the complex centers around a Fiesta Parade Floats dramatic, 25-foot-high floral creation with whimsical depictions of California animals and plants, all made with poppies, orchids, and other natural materials. The springgardenshow.com website has all of the details, as well as shopping information.

Armstrong Garden Centers

Pasadena

352 East Glenarm Street

Pasadena

626 799 7139

armstronggarden.com

Armstrong Garden Centers has free gardening help for your apartment or home gardens. Today there are free in store classes where we can learn about beneficial bugs and organic gardening. To find the participating store near you check the armstronggarden.com website.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

10am to 2pm

dea.gov

Today is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. If we don’t dispose the unused or expired drugs in our medicine cabinets, they could be lost, stolen, or misused. Today, the Drug Enforcement Administration urges us to keep them safe, clean them out, and take them back.

To find a prescription drug take back collection site near you, check the dea.gov website.



Earth Day 2023

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Project

Playa del Rey

ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov

This is Earth Day 2023. In addition to the worldwide volunteer trash removal events, the Los Angeles County Public Works Department is involved in the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program.

The ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov has detailed information about this only in North America, two-year pilot program and how it can benefit our environment.

So, let’s make this an “Earth Day, Protect the Planet” Saturday.