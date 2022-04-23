It’s back! the Native Plant Garden Tour. It’s been a virtual experience for two years due to the pandemic.

Saturday, April 23rd & Sunday, April 24th, 2022, Native Plant Garden Tour produced by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants is an IN-PERSON ADVENTURE!!!

Meet the plants and the people that make Southern California one of the most unique and bio diverse places on the planet.

There are more than 30-gardens on the tour featuring residential and commercial locations. Choose your adventure because the gardens are divided into two groups; Eastside Gardens are open Saturday, April 23rd from 10am to 5pm; Westside Gardens are open Sunday, April 24th from 10am to 5pm; and Sunday, April 24th from 5pm to 8pm there is an “After Party at L.A. Historic Park.

Pick up your tickets at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wildflowers & Native Plants, 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352. For more information call 818 768 1802 and check the website: TheodorePayne.org.