Sunday, April 30th

Noon to 3pm

Automobile Club of Southern California Travel Expo

Historic Auto Club Building

Automobile Club of Southern California

Figueroa Street & West Adams Boulevard

Los Angeles

AAA.com/TravelShow

We’re invited to celebrate the centennial of the Auto Club Building at a special Sunday informative Auto Club travel event. It’s the Automobile Club of Southern California Travel Expo from Noon to 3pm at the historic Los Angeles Auto Club headquarters. Learn all about it on the AAA.com/TravelShow website.

The Queen Mary Limited Tours Reopen

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

queenmary.com

Experience what was considered “the only civilized way to travel” from the 1930s to 1950s. The historic Queen Mary is open for limited tours of the historic ship! There are the Glory Days Historical Tour, Steam & Steel Tour, and Haunted Encounters Tour. According to the queenmary.com website, tours are available daily from 11am until 6pm. The website also contains information about the reopening of guest staterooms and more next month.

Free!

Art of Costume Design in Film

FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213.623.5821

fidmmuseum.org

There’s not much time left to see for free the Academy Award winning costumes of the Marvel movie, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” created two-time Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter.

Ms. Carter’s Oscar winning “Wakanda Forever” costumes are currently on display at the FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles.

This FREE exhibition also features the costumes of all of your favorite 2022 movies, including “Elvis”, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and more. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

2023 Pasadena Showcase House of Design

Stewart House: 1933 Grand Colonial Estate

Pasadena

Tickets.pasadenashowcase.org

One of the nation’s oldest, largest, and most successful home and garden tours opens today. This is the 58th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design has reimagined Stewart House, a 1933 grand colonial estate with more than 11-thousand square feet of living space on two carefully landscaped acres.

You can see the incredible work of 27 interior and landscape designers once you have gotten your tickets at tickets.pasadenashowcase.org website. Proceeds from ticket sales supports local music and arts programs.

UniverSoul Circus

Crystal Casino & Hotel

100 Auto Drive North

Compton

universalsoulcircus.com

“The Coolest Show on Earth!” is so well loved, it’s April Los Angeles run is extended. The UniverSoul Circus is in town now through Sunday, May 14th at Compton’s LA Crystal Casino and Hotel. Whew! The circus is jam packed with spectacular performances. Tickets to this festival of international performers are available on the universalsoulcircus.com

