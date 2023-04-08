It’s Saturday! It’s Sunny! It’s a glorious day to enjoy several outdoor and indoor activities and events. And get this some of these events and opportunities are…FREE!

April is Earth Month

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Project

Playa del Rey

ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America.

It is here for a two-year pilot project, the result of a partnership between the County of Los Angeles and The Ocean Cleanup, to address the issue of stormwater pollution in Ballona Creek. Project proponents hope it will pave the way for the implementation of a scalable solution worldwide.

The Trash Interceptor 007 is a 73-foot-long catamaran with a removable barge that holds six collection bins for a combined 1,750 cubic feet of storage capacity. Its automated trash rack and conveyor-belt system run as smoothly and quietly as a common household appliance for an eco-friendly and efficient solution to harvesting waterborne trash.

Each year, between 30 and 60 tons of trash enter Ballona Creek, carried by runoff from city streets. The County has invested in numerous ways to protect local rivers, lakes, and the ocean from pollution, including bans on single-use plastics, the installation of stormwater filters and diversions, and culturally competent public outreach efforts.

The Ocean Cleanup has deployed Interceptor Solutions in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Guatemala, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic as part of its river initiative, with the goal of implementing 1,000 river systems.

To learn more about this pilot project and what we can do to protect our environment and planet since April is Earth Month, take a look at the ballonainterceptor.lacounty.gov website.

Below the Surface: The Catalina Photographs of Bruce Hall

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

catalinamuseum.org

See the beautiful of the ocean in the photography of prominent Southern California artist Bruce Hall. He is a legally blind photographer, whose photos are part of the Library of Congress permanent collection. His underwater photography is currently on display at the Catalina Museum for Art and History.

To see his extraordinary work and to learn about the photographic technique he uses, make your arrangements to visit at the catalinamuseum.org website.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte Carlsbad

760 431 0352

theflowerfields.com

The beauty of the Flower Fields is in full spring bloom in Carlsbad. This Spring tradition only lasts approximately six-to-eight weeks. theflowerfield.com website lists educational and fun activities including yoga happening among the colorful blooms. All tickets must be purchased online.

Tournament House & Wrigley Gardens

Pasadena

Thursdays at 2 p.m.

April through August

Reservations Required

tournamentofroses.com

We are invited to tour the historic Wrigley Mansion, home of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association and Tournament House as well as its glorious garden of roses, camellias, and annuals. Reservations are required for the free tours at tournamentofroses.com.

Art of Costume Design in Film

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

This is free to see as well! The Academy Award winning costumes from the Queen of Costume Design, film and television costume designer Ruth E. Carter, now the first Black woman in history to win two Oscars. Carter won her first Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Marvel’s “Black Panther.” Carter received her second Academy Award for her work on the Marvel sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

This FREE exhibition, that also features the costumes of your favorite 2022 movies is at the FIDM Museum. Visitor details are on the fidmmuseum.org website.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.