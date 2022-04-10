APRIL IS NATIONAL VOLUNTEER MONTH! In the United States, April is National Volunteer Month, a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and talents to worthy causes.

This April, in addition to celebrating volunteers, become a volunteer yourself if you don’t currently volunteer. You already know that by volunteering you’re providing a great service to those in need, but did you know it also has many benefits for the volunteer, including increasing happiness! Volunteering enables you to help others and improve your overall well-being in the process.

Project Angel Food is one of thousands of nonprofit organizations celebrating and needing volunteers. For more information about Project Angel Food, check the website: angelfood.org

Other nonprofit organizations needing volunteer help are:

Volunteer for Ukraine

volunteerfdip.org

And to find a nonprofit needing volunteers near you, go to the website for THE BEST VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONS anywhere at volunteermatch.org

