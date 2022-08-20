It’s a fabulous Saturday to learn something new, educational, and fascinating. Take a look at the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.
-000-
BeHere / 1942
Japanese American National Museum
100 North Central Avenue
Los Angeles
213-625-0414
janm.org
Inside the Japanese American National Museum, you become a part of 1942 history as one of the photographers documenting the relocation of thousands of Japanese Americans. Outside the museum, the augmented reality experience of becoming one of the many forced to board buses in 1942 leaving everything they owned.
Plan your visit to this incredible augmented reality experience at janm.org.
-0-
Dress Codes
Autry Museum of the American West
Griffith Park
323 667 2000
theautry.org
Dress Codes are studied at the Autry Museum of the American West. We learn history and the importance of what we wear, how we wear it and why we wear it!
Examine all six icons of western style including fringed jackets and more when you schedule your tour at theautry.org website.
-0-
Getty 25 Celebrates Crenshaw
Free!
Community Art Festivals
11am-6pm
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
3650 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Los Angeles
getty.edu
The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the Getty celebrates Crenshaw, which includes free activities for adults and children. Details are on the getty.edu website.
-0-
Fiesta!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
4949 York Boulevard
Los Angeles
213 250 9995
Bobbakermarionettetheater.com
There’s a Fiesta! Happening at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, which has been pulling the strings on family fun since 1963. Fiesta! is a love letter to Latin America, introducing new artwork, characters, music, and costumes. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.
-0-
El Triste: The Saddest Puppet in Los Angeles
7pm-10pm
Levitt Pavillion
MacArthur Park
2230 West 6th Street
Los Angeles
This is El Triste, the Saddest Puppet in Los Angeles. He is the creation of Cain Carias, who fell in love with the art of puppeteering as a teenager after seeing the puppet shows at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.
El Triste joins Thee Sacred Souls and Los Yesterdays tonight with performances at Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park. The Eventbrite.com website says performances begin at 7pm. It’s Free!
So, let’s make this a “Nobody’s Clown” Saturday. Gayle Anderson.
-000-