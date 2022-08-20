It’s a fabulous Saturday to learn something new, educational, and fascinating. Take a look at the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

BeHere / 1942

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

213-625-0414

janm.org

Inside the Japanese American National Museum, you become a part of 1942 history as one of the photographers documenting the relocation of thousands of Japanese Americans. Outside the museum, the augmented reality experience of becoming one of the many forced to board buses in 1942 leaving everything they owned.

Plan your visit to this incredible augmented reality experience at janm.org.

Dress Codes

Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park

323 667 2000

theautry.org

Dress Codes are studied at the Autry Museum of the American West. We learn history and the importance of what we wear, how we wear it and why we wear it!

Examine all six icons of western style including fringed jackets and more when you schedule your tour at theautry.org website.

Getty 25 Celebrates Crenshaw

Free!

Community Art Festivals

11am-6pm

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the Getty celebrates Crenshaw, which includes free activities for adults and children. Details are on the getty.edu website.

Fiesta!

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com

There’s a Fiesta! Happening at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, which has been pulling the strings on family fun since 1963. Fiesta! is a love letter to Latin America, introducing new artwork, characters, music, and costumes. Reservation information is on the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.

El Triste: The Saddest Puppet in Los Angeles

7pm-10pm

Levitt Pavillion

MacArthur Park

2230 West 6th Street

Los Angeles

www.eventbrite.com

This is El Triste, the Saddest Puppet in Los Angeles. He is the creation of Cain Carias, who fell in love with the art of puppeteering as a teenager after seeing the puppet shows at the historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.

El Triste joins Thee Sacred Souls and Los Yesterdays tonight with performances at Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park. The Eventbrite.com website says performances begin at 7pm. It’s Free!

So, let’s make this a “Nobody’s Clown” Saturday. Gayle Anderson.

