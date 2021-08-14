Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 14th, 2021

It’s SATURDAY! This is an interesting weekend for folks who love food! :-) We can sample Southern vegan cuisine, the historic cuisine of The Original Farmers Market and more.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Follow Your Fork!

Voodoo Vegan

Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week

Follow on Social Media @ voodooveganfood

It’s L.A. Black Restaurant Week. The long list of mouthwatering participants includes food trucks. VOODOO VEGAN FOOD TRUCK specializes in vegan Southern cuisine.

Find out for yourself. Follow the Voodoo Vegan Truck on Instagram.

-0-

87th Anniversary

Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

Farmersmarketla.com

Celebrate the 87th anniversary of the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles snacking and shopping with vendors who have withstood the test of time. There’s Du-Par’s Restaurant, Marconda’s Meats, and Patsy D’Amore’s Pizzeria.

For visitor information about THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET ICONS, take a look at farmersmarketla.com website. Whew! It will make you hungry!

-0-

AIDS Walk LA 2021

Aidswalkla.org

AIDS Walk Los Angeles will allow us to burn off a few calories after so much snacking. This year’s event is online due to the pandemic. Our fundraising guide and host is Ongina.

To register for real world walk challenges and to stay up to date on weekly walk events, check the website aidswalkla.org.

-0-

2021 OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

***Advance Ticket Sales Online Only!***

This is the last weekend of the 2021 Orange County Fair, this is the last weekend to enjoy the fair rides and, of course, the fair food. Don’t forget Centennial Farm, where several newborn baby piglets are getting accustomed to their new home. Check the fair’s pig cam and make your advance ticket reservations at ocfair.com

So, let’s make this a — get out and have some fun, safely — Saturday!

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-