It’s SATURDAY! Let’s get out and about and discover something new! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-0-

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

The new exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown.

Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org website.

-0-

Women in Aviation

Wings Over Camarillo Air Show

Camarillo Airport

555 Airport Way

wingsovercamarillo.com

Aviation history is happening in Camarillo at the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show. The theme is “Women in Aviation.” Look for pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer Vicky Benzing.

Tickets for this premier air show on the central coast of California are on the wingsovercamarillo.com website.

-0-

Angkor : The Lost Empire of Cambodia

Angkor 3D

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

Time is running out to experience this ANGKOR: THE LOST EMPIRE OF CAMBODIA at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. See the magnificent 3D IMAX movie first, then learn the science of this outstanding exhibition.

Fascinating! Also learn of the ongoing efforts to recover and to return to Cambodia ancients artifacts stolen by looters during the country’s eight years of Civil War. Ticket information for this extraordinary exhibition is on the californiasciencecenter.org website. This exhibition closes Sunday, September 5th.

-0-

Hollyhock House Reopens

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 913 4030

hollyhockhouse.org

They are back! In-person and self-guided tours of Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Hollyhock House in East Hollywood. It has been closed since the Coronavirus pandemic began.

According to the hollyhockhouse.org website, there is a FREE celebratory lawn party for this national historic landmark this afternoon starting at 4pm.

-0-

State Fair Entertainment

The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles

Santa Anita Park

285 West Huntington Drive

Arcadia

statefairent.com

Ut-oh! Do not forget this is the last weekend of THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The statefairent.com website says getting ready for lots of fair experiences as well as delicious fair food.

-0-

Register Now!

AARP L.A. Soul Steppers Classes

Free VIRTUAL Classes

Tuesday, August 23rd at 6am

Tuesday, September 13th at 6am

local.aarp.org

And do not forget to register with Coach Erich Nall of Ultimate Transformation Training for the next round of the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers classes. Check-in for the free online sessions on local.aarp.org website. There is a 6am session Tuesday, August 23rd and Tuesday, September 13th, at 6am.

-0-

Adopt A Pet

Clear the Shelters

spcaLA : Friends for Life

spcala.com

August is CLEARTHESHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes. The spcaLa.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider becoming a pet parent.

-0-

Now thru Sunday, August 28th

Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles

blackrestaurantweeks.com

Hmmm! Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles will make you feel good as you sample and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more.

The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson.

So, let us make this a “try something new tasty” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Hey! Save me a taste!

-000-