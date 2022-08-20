Happy Saturday! There is a lot going on today, so much that you should check out the information in the broadcast and then look at the information below that contains information I did not have time to tell you about during the broadcast. Wow!
- Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898 – 1971
- Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
- 6067 Wilshire Boulevard
- Los Angeles
- academymuseum.org
This new exhibition introduces you to the 1898 short film “SOMETHING GOOD”, believed to be the earliest on-screen kiss involving African American vaudeville stars Saint Suttle and Gertie Brown.
Advance ticket reservation is required. The details are on the academymuseum.org website.
—
- Women in Aviation
- Wings Over Camarillo Air Show
- Camarillo Airport
- 555 Airport Way
- wingsovercamarillo.com
Aviation history is happening in Camarillo at the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show. The theme is “Women in Aviation.” Look for pilot, skydiver, aerobatic performer, and air racer Vicky Benzing.
Tickets for this premier air show on the central coast of California are on the wingsovercamarillo.com website.
—
- Angkor : The Lost Empire of Cambodia
- Angkor 3D
- California Science Center
- 700 Exposition Park
- Los Angeles
- 323 724 3623
- californiasciencecenter.org
Time is running out to experience this ANGKOR: THE LOST EMPIRE OF CAMBODIA at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. See the magnificent 3D IMAX movie first, then learn the science of this outstanding exhibition.
Fascinating! Also learn of the ongoing efforts to recover and to return to Cambodia ancients artifacts stolen by looters during the country’s eight years of Civil War. Ticket information for this extraordinary exhibition is on the californiasciencecenter.org website. This exhibition closes Sunday, September 5th.
—
- Hollyhock House Reopens
- 4800 Hollywood Boulevard
- Los Angeles
- 323 913 4030
- hollyhockhouse.org
They are back! In-person and self-guided tours of Architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Hollyhock House in East Hollywood. It has been closed since the Coronavirus pandemic began.
According to the hollyhockhouse.org website, there is a FREE celebratory lawn party for this national historic landmark this afternoon starting at 4pm.
—
- State Fair Entertainment
- The Official Summer Fair of Los Angeles
- Santa Anita Park
- 285 West Huntington Drive
- Arcadia
- statefairent.com
Ut-oh! Do not forget this is the last weekend of THE OFFICIAL SUMMER FAIR OF L.A. at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The statefairent.com website says getting ready for lots of fair experiences as well as delicious fair food.
—
- AARP L.A. Soul Steppers Classes
- Free VIRTUAL Classes
- Tuesday, August 23rd at 6am
- Tuesday, September 13th at 6am
- local.aarp.org
And do not forget to register with Coach Erich Nall of Ultimate Transformation Training for the next round of the AARP L.A. Soul Steppers classes. Check-in for the free online sessions on local.aarp.org website. There is a 6am session Tuesday, August 23rd and Tuesday, September 13th, at 6am.
—
- Adopt A Pet
- Clear the Shelters
- spcaLA : Friends for Life
- spcala.com
August is CLEARTHESHELTERS time. Help spcaLA clear its crowded Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters, full of furry friends looking for fur-ever homes. The spcaLa.com has information about discounted adoption fees and what you need to know and what you need to consider becoming a pet parent.
—
- Hatch Chiles Season!
- Saturday, August 20th
- 8am – 2pm
- Riverside, 3350 La Sierra Avenue
- Whittier, 11825 Whittier Boulevard
- Food 4 Less: Santa Clarita, 19200 Soledad Canyon Road
- friedas.com
It is Hatch Chile Season! They provide a great way to spice up your Fall and Holiday seasoning. Frieda’s Producer with working with Ralphs and Food4Less stores throughout August and September.
The complete schedule of locations, times, and prices are on the website.
Now thru Sunday, August 28th
—
- Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles
- blackrestaurantweeks.com
Hmmm! Black Restaurant Week Los Angeles will make you feel good as you sample and celebrate the flavors of African American, African, Caribbean, Cajun cuisine and more. The blackrestaurantweeks.com website lists more than a dozen participating Black Restaurants including Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson.
So, let us make this a “try something new tasty” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Hey! Save me a taste!