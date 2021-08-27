Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 21st, 2021

It’s Saturday! Celebrate at one of the Covid safe events on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list! Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
Bob Baker Marionette Theater
Re-Opening Reverly
A Whimsical Welcome Back Review
The Historic York Theater
Celebrating its REOPENING REVELRY is the Bob Baker Marionette Theater at its new location in Highland Park, surviving the tough times of the pandemic thanks to public and private support.
Plan your Covid safe visit at the bobbakermarionettetheater.com website.
-0-
Free Admission!
Venice Beach Summer Sports Day
Venice Beach Recreation Center
1800 Ocean Front Walk
Venice
310 396 6764
Venicepaparazzi.com
We’re invited to Venice Beach Summer Sports Day! The Venice Beach Recreation Center is hosting a full day of sports, fitness, and recreation. Check the website for the schedule of events. Admission is FREE!
-0-
87th Anniversary
Original Farmers Market
6333 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles
Farmersmarketla.com
Celebrate the 87th anniversary of the Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third in Los Angeles snacking and shopping with vendors who have withstood the test of time. Among them, Magee’s Kitchen.
Scan the comprehensive list ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET vendors at farmersmarketla.com website. Whew! It will make you hungry!
-0-
AIDS Walk LA 2021
Aidswalkla.org
AIDS Walk Los Angeles will allow us to burn off a few calories after so much snacking. This year’s event is an online show and informational experience due to the pandemic.
It’s not too late to register for real world walk challenges and fundraise to support non-profit Aid Project Los Angeles. Stay current about weekly walk events at the website aidswalkla.org website.
–0-
What is a Recall?
League of Women Voters Greater Los Angeles
Monday, August 23rd, 2021 @ 6pm
lwvlosangeles.org
You’ve probably seen the advertising for the September 14th California Gubernatorial Recall Election and you’ve probably received a ballot. Now what do you do? Well, the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles is hosting a Zoom informational program Monday night at 6pm about the recall process, how recall elections work, your ballot and more.
Interested? Check out the website: lwvlosangeles.org.
-0-
40th Wings Over Camarillo
Camarillo Airport
555 Airport Way
Camarillo
wingsovercamarillo.com
It’s the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show, considered the Best Air Show in California by aviation aficianados. Following Covid safety guidelines, the 40 year old tradition features a wide variety of air show performers. Plan your visit for the family friendly event at the wingsovercamarillo.com website.
So, let’s make this a “high flying” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-