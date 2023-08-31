It’s Saturday! If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few suggestions. Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

The Cheech Anniversary

“Cheech Collects”

“Origences/Origins”

“Xican-a.o.x. Body”

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum

3581 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside

951 684 7111

riversideartmuseum.org

Instagram: thecheechcenter

Facebook: TheCheechCenter

There are many fascinating items to explore and ponder from the massive art collection of comedian, actor, musician, activist, and all round Renaissance Man Cheech Marin. To celebrate the first anniversary of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture, new pieces are on display from his collection, described as the largest in the United States, among them international artist Frank Romero’s wall mural Mejico, Mexico.

To learn the story behind this impressive piece and to see the other new items on display celebrating the first anniversary of THE CHEECH, Riverside is the place to be! Details are on the riversideartmuseum.org website as well as Instagram and Facebook.

Ricardo Breceda’s Art Gallery

44395 White Mountain Road

Aguanga

951 236 5896

ricardobreceda.com

Eye popping art is on display in Aguanga, where you will be awestruck by the metal sculptures of artist Ricardo Breceda.

Directions and visiting hours to see Breceda’s outstanding gallery and sculpture garden are on the ricardobreceda.com website.

100 Year Anniversary

Safety Last! (1923)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

Comedian Harold Lloyd in the 1923 silent film SAFETY LAST! The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures celebrates the 100th anniversary of the romantic-comedy classic with a live orchestra performing the movies original score. Learn how the highest paid silent film actor of the 1920’s was able to produce his dangerous stunts and special effects.

The academymuseum.org website has information about getting tickets today for tomorrow’s 2pm event.

Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

You might think these are paintings created with, well, paint. They are not! They are created with tiny beads. This is the extraordinary handwork of the UBUHLE WOMEN: BEADWORK AND THE ART OF INDEPENDENCE at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

The bowers.org website indicates time is running out to explore these mesmerizing bead paintings in person. The exhibition is scheduled to close this weekend.

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

Also closing soon Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Here you will find a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this extensive exhibit will includes a Gee’s Bend quilt gifted to former president Barack Obama. This is scheduled to close next month!

Porsche 911 Cruise-In & Petit Concours

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Porsche lovers are heading to the Petersen Automotive Museum for Sunday’s PORSCHE 911 CRUISE-IN celebrating the first public unveiling of the sports car in 1963 at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. The cruise-in is open to 911 owners and all spectators.

And, while you’re at the Sunday Porsche Cruise-In, check out the

“WE ARE PORSCHE” exhibit at the Petersen, celebrating the automaker’s 75th anniversary. This is described as the largest Porsche exhibit in the museum’s history.

Event and ticket information for tomorrow’s Porsche 75th anniversary spectacular events can be found on the petersen.org website.

So, let’s make this, what you might call, a celebration of a classic sports car, Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.