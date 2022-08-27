It’s Saturday! There are plenty of fabulous events to see and explore. You are going to need to hurry in some cases because some events are closing this weekend. Look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!

-0-

Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

academymuseum.org

That’s Grammy Award winner Lena Horne blazing bright in the 1943 all Black cast musical film classic “STORMY WEATHER.”

See her glorious gold dress and a whole lot more at the new exhibition “REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA 1898-1971” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There are two important screenings today in conjunction with this groundbreaking exhibition.

Tonight at 5pm, there’s THE FLYING ACE, a 1926 black and white silent drama featuring an all-Black cast and at 7:30pm see THE EMPEROR JONES WITH PRINCESS TAM TAM, which was not widely distributed in the United States because of its on-screen depiction of interracial romances.

Exhibition and ticket information are on the academymuseum.org website.

-0-

Closing this Weekend

Everest : Ascent to Glory

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Closing this weekend, EVEREST: ASCENT TO GLORY at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Do not miss the photographs, films, and artifacts from five expeditions leading up to and including the earliest successful attempt to climb Earth’s highest mountain above sea level. Plan your visit at bowers.org.

-0-

Full Circle Everest Expedition

fullcircleeverest.com

Instagram: fullcircleeverest

The Bowers Museum team also introduced visitors to Full Circle Everest Expedition, that made history this past May as the first all-Black and Brown group to make it to the Everest Mountain top. Learn all about them at fullcircleeverest.com and follow them on Instagram at fullcircleeverest.

-0-

Closing This Weekend!

Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

Also closing this weekend, the Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. The popular Laguna Beach event features more than 100 local artists, live music, art classes and art demonstrations as well as outdoor dining. I am addicted to the Meatball Tacos. Do not miss the fun and food. Visitor information is on the sawdustartfestival.org website.

-0-

Third Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival

11am – 9pm

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

3650 West Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 290 6636

leimertparkjazzfestival.com

Grammy Award winning jazz pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, producer is the headliner at the THIRD ANNUAL LEIMERT PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL. Also, getting folks to shake their groove thang, legendary percussionist Grammy Winner Pete Escovedo & Family.

So, let’s make this “a get up and get moving” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Hay Musica Hermosa!

-000-