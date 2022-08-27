It’s Saturday! There are plenty of fabulous events to see and explore. You are going to need to hurry in some cases because some events are closing this weekend. Look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!
Art of Costume Design in Television Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising
919 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles
213 623 5821
fidmmuseum.org
See the 13-Emmy nominated television show costumes at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibition is FREE!
Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971
Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
6067 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles
academymuseum.org
That’s Grammy Award winner Lena Horne blazing bright in the 1943 all Black cast musical film classic “STORMY WEATHER.”
See her glorious gold dress and a whole lot more at the new exhibition “REGENERATION: BLACK CINEMA 1898-1971” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. There are two important screenings today in conjunction with this groundbreaking exhibition.
Tonight at 5pm, there’s THE FLYING ACE, a 1926 black and white silent drama featuring an all-Black cast and at 7:30pm see THE EMPEROR JONES WITH PRINCESS TAM TAM, which was not widely distributed in the United States because of its on-screen depiction of interracial romances.
Exhibition and ticket information are on the academymuseum.org website.
Closing this Weekend
Everest : Ascent to Glory
Bowers Museum
2002 North Main Street
Santa Ana
714 567 3600
bowers.org
Closing this weekend, EVEREST: ASCENT TO GLORY at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Do not miss the photographs, films, and artifacts from five expeditions leading up to and including the earliest successful attempt to climb Earth’s highest mountain above sea level. Plan your visit at bowers.org.
Full Circle Everest Expedition
fullcircleeverest.com
Instagram: fullcircleeverest
The Bowers Museum team also introduced visitors to Full Circle Everest Expedition, that made history this past May as the first all-Black and Brown group to make it to the Everest Mountain top. Learn all about them at fullcircleeverest.com and follow them on Instagram at fullcircleeverest.
Closing This Weekend!
Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
sawdustartfestival.org
Also closing this weekend, the Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. The popular Laguna Beach event features more than 100 local artists, live music, art classes and art demonstrations as well as outdoor dining. I am addicted to the Meatball Tacos. Do not miss the fun and food. Visitor information is on the sawdustartfestival.org website.
Third Annual Leimert Park Jazz Festival
11am – 9pm
Baldwin Hills Crenshaw
3650 West Martin Luther Jr. Boulevard
Los Angeles
323 290 6636
leimertparkjazzfestival.com
Grammy Award winning jazz pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, producer is the headliner at the THIRD ANNUAL LEIMERT PARK JAZZ FESTIVAL. Also, getting folks to shake their groove thang, legendary percussionist Grammy Winner Pete Escovedo & Family.
So, let’s make this “a get up and get moving” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Hay Musica Hermosa!
