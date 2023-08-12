It’s Saturday! It’s Summer, however, there are many Fall and Winter activities going on! Yes! Do you know work is going on in the hot weather for the Rose Parade! Yes! It’s not too early to volunteer. That information and more can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

626 793 3174

Phoenixdeco.com

The team at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale has been testing the Rose Parade Floats we will see January 1st, 2024, making sure safety and design features are compatible with the extraordinary artwork of these rolling sculptures. Phoenix Decorating has already released its DRY AND FLORAL DECORATING SCHEDULE. The DRY DECORATING begins Saturday, December 2nd and the FLORAL DECORATING is scheduled to begin Tuesday, December 26th. Volunteers can register at the phoenixdeco.com website.

Applications Open for 2024 Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Royal Court Application Portal

Pasadena Tournament of Roses

tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court

roseparaderoyalcourt.com

That’s the 2023 Royal Court of the Rose Parade. Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Royal Court. To learn what it takes to become a member of the court, there are two websites to check. There’s the tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court website and there’s the roseparaderoyalcourt.com website. Take a look!

The Princess and the Frog @ 11am

Drop-In Workshop for Families: Mini Food Prop Making @ 12:30pm

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-930-3000

academymuseum.org

One of the first Disney animated features starring Black characters is being screened this morning at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG is one of the museum’s famous and fabulous family matinees.

Also today, the Academy Museum’s Drop-In Workshop for Families. Today the museum’s education team is teaching “Mini Food Prop Making” inspired by the Disney animated feature ENCANTO as well as THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG.

The academymuseum.org website has today’s time and ticket information.

Weekend Short Cuts: Looney Tunes Afternoons @ 3pm

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323-930-3000

academymuseum.org

And, if you love the Warner Bros. classic LOONEY TUNES cartoons, enjoy several of the animated short films this afternoon in the cool air conditioning of the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Tickets to the 3pm screening are on the academymuseum.org website.

2023 Quality Business Awards Winner: Top Ranked in Los Angeles, California

Kip’s Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

6333 West Street, #720

Los Angeles

323-939-8334

kipstoyland.com

Thanks to the movie box office blockbuster “Barbie” everything Barbie is popular.

You can meet some of the new diverse Barbie and Ken dolls at L.A.’s oldest toy store, KIP’S TOY at the Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, awarded designation of “2023 top ranked business in Los Angeles, California” by the Quality Business Awards organization. To learn more about the award as well as the Kip’s Toyland variety of classic toys including Barbie, check the kipstoyland.com website.

So, let’s make this a “keep it cool and entertained” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA5 News.