Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, August 7th, 2021

It’s Saturday! Take a look at some of the events available to us as long as we abide by the Covid-19 safety protocols.
Take a look! Please stay safe!
Free!
Los Cerritos Wetlands Habitat Restoration @ 10:30am
Aquarium of the Pacific
Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority
iwanttohelp@tidalinfluence.com
tidalinfluence.com
We have an opportunity to help restore the Los Cerritos Wetlands Habitat. This morning at ten, trained naturalists and local educators
Focus on non-native weed removal and rare native plant conservation. Register! It’s free!
Adopt-A-Kitten Pardner!
$25.00 Adoption Fees
Cats & Kittens
Now Through Tuesday, August 31st
spcala.com
spcaLA is having a special cat and kitten adoption event right now. Adoptions fees are only $25.00! You can find your future friend for life and begin the adoption proceed at spcala.com.
U.S. Coast Guard
231st Anniversary
USCG.mil
Recreational boating is more popular than ever this Summer because social distancing is popular. The U.S. Coast Guard, which is observing its 231st anniversary says it is imperative to wear a U.S. Coast Guard life vest and more.
A comprehensive list of U.S. Coast Guard boating safety guidelines is on the USCG.mil website.
Shooting Star
Lockheed T-33
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino Airport
909 597 3722
This is the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star. The Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino says it became the most widely used jet trainer in the world. We can see this magnificent flying machine in person as well as witness a flyover the museum this morning. Ticket information is on the planesoffame.org website.
Reopening!
Flight Path Museum
6661 Imperial Highway
Los Angeles
424 646 7284
flightpathlax.com
This hidden gem reopens this weekend. The Flight Path Museum and Learning Center at LAX showcases commercial aviation throughout history.
It is the only aviation museum and research center situated at a major airport and the only facility with a primary emphasis on preserving the heritage of Southern California aviation and aerospace and encouraging youth through education and scholarships to consider pursuing careers in these industries. For To schedule a Covid safe visit, check the flightpathlax.com website.
Pageant of the Masters
Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach
650 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
800 487 3378
foapom.com
Now through Friday, September 3rd, see famous art works come to life at the Festival of Arts Pageant of the Masters. The theme for this Summer’s show: “Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories.” Tickets and Covid safety guidelines are available at foapom.com.
Summer Sawdust Art Festival
Now Thru Sunday, September 5th
Laguna Beach
sawdustartfestival.com
Not far from the Pageant of the Masters, The Summer Art Sawdust Festival! Due to the pandemic, there are 167 local artists as opposed to the usual 200, however the artists who are here bring their one-of-a-kind award-winning work.
So, let’s have a creative, colorful and safe Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
