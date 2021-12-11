Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, December 11th, 2021

It’s Saturday! Yes! It’s the holiday buying gift giving season, but it’s also a time to think about the gift of your time and resources to others. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions.

Tackle Hunger: Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

8014 Marine Way

Irvine

949 653 2900

www.feedoc.org

If you would like to help tackle hunger at Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, volunteer or donate or start a virtual food drive, take a look at the www.feedoc.org website for the details.

Tackle Hunger: Home of the Souper Bowl of Caring

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

1734 East 41st Street

Los Angeles

323 234 3030

www.lafoodbank.org

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is also part of the Tackle Hunger – Souper Bowl of Caring campaign. To keep volunteers and food recipients safe, the L.A. Food Bank organizes these drive-thru distribution events.

Donors and volunteers can help and folks can get help at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank by checking in at the lafoodbank.org website, in fact there is a drive-thru food distribution today at Saybrook Park from 9am to Noon in East Los Angeles.

Bob Baker’s Nutcracker

Bob Baker’s Marionette Theater

4949 York Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 250 9995

Bobbakermarionettetheater.com/nutcracker

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s “The Nutcracker” is a Christmas tradition happening now through January at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.

The marionette adaptation of the ballet classic has been a holiday hit since 1969. Ticket information and the Covid safety guidelines are on the Bob Baker Marionette Theater website.

Enchanted Strings: Bob Baker Marionette Theater by Randal J. Metz, Foreword by Jordan Peele

Angel City Press

angelcitypress.com

By the way, there is a brand new book teaching us the history of Bob Baker’s palace of puppetry. ENCHANTED STRINGS BY RANDAL J. METZ

Contains more than 300 photographs along with the stories of the beginning of Bob Baker’s career to his treasured work of his theater, Walt Disney and Hollywood films.

Get your copy at Angel City Press or your favorite bookstore.

Hypercars : The Allure of the Extreme

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

www.petersen.org

This is the Hennessey Venom F5 one of 30 hypercars featured at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition HYPERCARS : THE ALLURE OF THE EXTREME. How extreme? The Hennessey Venom’s top speed? 300 miles per hour.

Also, included in the exhibition of the fastest, most expensive, and exclusive cars in the world, the McLaren Speedtail. Top speed – 250 miles per hour. The name has to do with its extended tail.

And, yes! There is an electric Hypercar in the exhibition. This one. The Rimac Nevera. Zero to 60 in under…two seconds.

Pre-purchase your tickets to visit at petersen.org.

