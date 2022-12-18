It’s Saturday! What are you doing today? There are, of course, holiday gift giving suggestions as well as interesting new museum events, plus the annual December tradition of Rose Parade Float decorating. All this, and more, can be found on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Please stay safe and healthy!

Gayle 😊

Rose Parade Float Decorating

Phoenix Decorating

5400 North Irwindale Avenue

Irwindale

626 793 3174

phoenixdeco.com

Rose Parade Float Decorating

Petal Pushers

petalpushers.org/volunteer

Dry and floral materials are needed cover the massive and intricate 16-floats the Phoenix Decorating Company is building for the Tournament of Roses Parade. Volunteers are needed to decorate them all.

In addition to contacting phoenixdeco.com to register for volunteer float decorating, there’s also Petal Pushers. They welcome individuals, families, seniors, youth groups, fellowship groups, school classes and more. Volunteers must be 13 years of age and older. More volunteering details are available on the petalpushers.org/volunteer website.

Perceptual Shift

Artist Michael Murphy

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place , Suite 196

Santa Monica

feverup.com website

From the art of Rose Parade Floats to this! Your eyes will not believe what you are seeing. This is the work of the world’s number one perceptual artist Michael Murphy. He creates three-dimensional, anamorphic art that you need to walk around to fully appreciate.

Artist Michael Murphy’s first ever solo exhibition is here for a limited time only, Fridays through Sundays, now through December 31st. Ticket and appointment information are on the feverup.com website.

Final Weekend!

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

949 494 3030

sawdustartfestival.org

This is the last weekend to appreciate the Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art Festival, where you will find the work of the 165-artists offering unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts.

The sawdustartfestival.org website contains hours and ticket information for this magical Laguna Beach landmark.

Kips Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street, Suite 720

Los Angeles

kipstoyland.com

Another festive, holiday unique gift landmark is Kip’s Toyland, L.A.’s oldest toy store in the Original Farmers Market, famous for the classics of the toy world, including the classic LITE BRIGHT.

kipstoyland.com will introduce you to more classic play, specializing in toys that don’t require a plug.

Hot Holiday Toys

Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy

toyguy.com

Nationally renowned Chris Byrne, The Toy Guy, has produced a comprehensive list of the popular toys for this 2022 toys season. Among them…

I don’t know if I should trust THE TOY GUY. Anyway, Chris Byrne says information the new ZIP LINK toy and a whole lot more, the list is long, can be found on his thetoyguy.com website. The list includes details about where the toys can be found, price and age appropriateness.

Okay! Let me give the ZIP LINK a try.

Yikes! So, let make this a “wild, new toy gift giving shopping” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Whew! That was eye popping.

