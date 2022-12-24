It’s Saturday! It’s Christmas Eve. You still have time to handle last minute Christmas shopping and here are some suggestions for entertaining, and impressing, out-of-town guests.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe and healthy!

Kips Toyland

L.A.’s Oldest Toy Store

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street, Suite 720

Los Angeles

kipstoyland.com

Ut-oh! It’s Christmas Eve and you still need to get gifts? You might consider the historic Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third. The Los Angeles landmark offers more than one-hundred shops everything from gourmet grocers, restaurants, to the oldest toy store in Los Angeles. Kip’s Toyland.

Find a last-minute toy gift as well as an opportunity to finish your last-minute Christmas eve shopping at the Kip’s Toyland. Check their website: kipstoyland.com. By the way, the toy store provides free gift wrapping for your Christmas goodies.

The Original Farmers Market

Fairfax & Third

Los Angeles

323 933 9211

farmersmarketla.com

Explore one of the more than 100 shops and restaurants of the Original Farmers Market. You might a last minute gift item and maybe get something for yourself.

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

This is one way to entertain your out-of-town guests. Take them whale watching! An experienced Harbor Breeze Cruises crew and educators from the Long Beach Aquarium of the Pacific are your guides for breathtaking Marine life. Christmas Eve ticket information is on the 2seewhales.com website.

Perceptual Shift

Artist Michael Murphy

Santa Monica Place

395 Santa Monica Place , Suite 196

Santa Monica

feverup.com

This is the breathtaking art of the world’s number one perceptual artist Michael Murphy. He creates three-dimensional, anamorphic art that you need to walk around to fully appreciate.

Artist Michael Murphy’s first ever solo exhibition is here for a limited time only, Fridays through Sundays, now through December 31st. Ticket and appointment information are on the feverup.com website.

Tall Tiki Tales: Catalina as a South Seas Island

Catalina Museum for Art & History

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310 510 2414

Catalinamuseum.org

You can take visiting holiday guests to the South Seas…well, sort of…by visiting the Catalina Museum for Art & History. The new exhibition, “TALL TIKI TALES: CATALINA AS A SOUTH SEAS ISLAND, explores Catalina Island’s contribution as a film set in the popularization of tiki culture, tracing the origins from adventure books, their adaptations into Hollywood films, to the subsequent South Seas themed restaurants and bars that dotted the country beginning in the 1930s.

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

Stitching together art and activism, the new exhibition “Fabric of a Nation” at the Skirball Cultural Center. The Los Angeles Museum exhibition represents hundreds of years of quilting history.

This quilt exhibition also includes the creative quilts from the Skirball’s own collection highlighting key moments in American Jewish history. skirball.org is the website you need to schedule a visit.

42nd Annual Black Doll Show

Williams Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

Creative “Fun and Games are happening at the “42nd Annual Black Doll Show.” is an exploration of ancestral games and how play can help us think deeper and archive histories. There are dolls, including the life like dolls created by doll artist Pat Shivers, quilts, games and images/videos that fit the theme of historic games.

So, ut-oh! Get to bed early. Santa and his reindeer are on the way!

So, let’s make this “a magical Christmas Eve” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Here comes Santa Claus. Gotta go! Merry Christmas!

