It’s the first Saturday of December! Can you believe it? Well, it is and here are some Saturday suggestions for your review.

Please take a look at this report and then scroll down this page for MORE information and events I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Gayle

-000-

Rolling Stones

Hackney Diamonds Tour

Sponsored by AARP

April 28th, 2

Presale Access

aarp.org/rollingstones2024

They’re back! The Rolling Stones. They have a new album. “Hackney Diamonds” and a companion stadium tour sponsored by the AARP. After all, Mick Jagger is 80; Keith Richards, will be 80 December 18th; and Ronnie Wood is 76.

According to the aarp.org/rollingstones2024 website, tour details and tickets are available now, an event that begins April 28th in Texas, and includes shows in Arizona, Louisiana, New Jersey, California and more!

2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule

Dry Decoration

Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm

Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm

Phoenix Decorating Company

Irwindale

phoenixdeco.com

Music is the theme of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” So, this weekend initiates the full court press for all of the companies and volunteers producing the 40-floats we will see January 1st at the Rose Parade. Construction and float testing means volunteers are desperately needed.

According to the phoenixdeco.com website, click volunteer tab, today is a dry material decorating Saturday at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. If you missed today’s session, every Saturday in December is available, but please keep in mind that you MUST register in advance. Be prepared to work a complete eight-hour shift. Volunteer decorators must be 13 years of age and older. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Get Involved!

Volunteers for Fiesta Parade Float Decorating

floatdecorators.com

Volunteer dry material decorators are need at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Yes, you MUST register in advance and learn the rules of the road when it comes to this huge commitment. The floatdecorators.com website will tell you what you need to know.

Volunteer Rose Parade Float Decorators

Artistic Entertainment Services

aescreative.com/volunteers

Azusa’s Artistic Entertainment Services needs volunteers for the dry decorating process for its nine Rose Parade floats including the one they’re building for our Little League World Series Champion El Segundo Baseball team.

The little league champions were welcomed home with that hometown parade in August. Next for them, the internationally renowned, iconic New Year’s Day tradition of the Rose Parade. Again, volunteer decorators MUST register in advance. The aescreative.com/california website has all of the volunteer decorating dates and details.

Habitat for Humanity

Christmas Tree Lane 2023

Promenade Temecula

40820 Winchester Road

Temecula

951 296 3362 x 210

habitativ.org

See the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars.

The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula.

Watts Community Core Toy Drive

Kip’s Toyland

L.A. Oldest Toy Store

2023 Quality Business Award as “THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA”

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

kipstoyland.com

Watts Community Core Wish List: www.amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles/18DJ42MXTHJX8

Toys are popular during this season of giving. Many organizations are doing what they can to make sure children in underserved communities know the joy of Christmas, among them Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.

The recipient of the 2023 Quality Business Award as THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, is collecting toys for Watts Community Core, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe space of the children of Nickerson Gardens and more for the community.

We can donate on the special Watts Community Core Amazon link, where you can find the complete holiday wish list. Look for the names Davida Williams and Tara Abadi : www.amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles/18DJ42MXTHJX8

Or we can donate at Kip’s Toyland. Look for the red and black Watts Community Core toy donation box at Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market.

So, let’s make this a Ho, Ho, Ho season of giving. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News. 🎄🎁🎅🤶