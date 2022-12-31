It’s Saturday! If you’re looking for something to do, consider volunteering to decorate one of the more than 30 Rose Parade Floats preparing for Monday’s January 2nd, 2023 Rose Parade.

Today is the deadline for “soft judging” of the work Rose Parade Float decoration, among them the Rose Parade Float for Kaiser Permanente named “All of Us for All of You!” Kaiser Permanente is a sponsor of KTLA ROSE PARADE coverage!

Volunteers are invited to participate.

Rose Parade Float Deco Week

Fiesta Parade Floats

Irwindale

Fiestaparadefloats

floatdecorators.com