Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, December 4th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s the holiday season! Here are some holiday season events perfect for the family AND if you have holiday shopping.

Check the websites for details and Covid safety precautions.

Enjoy!

-0-

Property from the Life & Career of Sylvester Stallone

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

Juliensauctions.com

There are more than 500 items from the Hollywood icon’s personal collection available at Beverly Hills Julien’s Auctions this weekend, personal items as well as Rocky, Rambo, and The Expendables movie props and costumes.

To bid on in-person or online, be sure to check the juliensauctions.com website for the rules and regulations.

-0-

Sky’s the Limit

City of South Pasadena Rose Parade Float

435 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena

sptor.org

Email : contact@sptor.org

The “Sky’s the Limit” in South Pasadena where dedicated volunteers are creating their 2022 Rose Parade Float entry dedicated to the theme “DREAM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.” South Pasadena is one of six of the Tournament of Roses Association’s official self-builders.

All of the critters on their joyous parade float have names.

It takes lots of donations and lots of dedicated volunteers to make this happen. If you want to help, take a look at the sptor.org website for details.

-0-

Cruise-In with the Clauses Toy Drive

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

Take a new, unwrapped toy to El Segundo to Cruise-In with the Clauses. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus visit the Zimmer Automobile Driving Museum for photo opportunities with Victorian Christmas Carolers and more! Details at automobiledrivingmuseum.org

-0-

Hypercars : The Allure of the Extreme

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

www.petersen.org

This is the McLaren Speedtail. Top speed – 250 miles per hour. The name has to do with its extended tail. A Hypercar, one many featured in the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition HYPERCARS: THE ALLURE OF THE EXTREME.

Yes! There is an electric Hypercar in the exhibition. This one. The Rimac Nevera. Zero to 60 in under…two seconds.

Pre-purchase your tickets to visit at petersen.org.

-0-

49th Annual Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show

Ontario Convention Center

2000 East Convention Center Way

Ontario

harvestfestival.com/pomona

The largest indoor art and craft show on the West Coast is this weekend. The Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show is waiting for you at the Ontario Convention Center. There are so many handmade creations, vendors, and family friendly events, you might want to take a look at the harvestfestival.com website before your visit.

-0-

Pinatas: The High Art of Celebration

Craft in America: Los Angeles

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

This is the closing weekend for this! PINATAS: THE HIGH ART OF CELEBRATION at the Craft in America Center in Los Angeles. Learn how the tradition party props has evolved into some of this magnificent sculpture. Plan your tour at craftinamerica.org

-0-

Winter Fantasy

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

sawdustfestival.org

One-of-a-kind treasures are yours in Laguna Beach. This is the opening Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival. Shop the handcrafted art of 150 talented Laguna Beach artists. Sawdustfestival.org has all of the artist information, ticket and parking details.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “GET IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON MOOD” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-