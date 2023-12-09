It’s Saturday! It’s the holiday season! There are opportunities to participate in the season of giving. Here are some suggestions. Check out the report and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.
Enjoy the holidays. Please stay safe!
-000-
Free!
Saturday, December 16th
National Wreath Across America Day
8am to 9am
Los Angeles National Cemetery
950 South Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles
Register: aarp.org/losangeles
We can honor our nation’s fallen service members this month at the Los Angeles National Cemetery. Join AARP Los Angeles to help place wreaths along headstones for National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, December 16th. We can register for the free 8am event on the website: aarp.org/losangeles
Christmas Around the World
Tree Exhibition
Reagan Presidential Library and Museum
40 Presidential Drive
Simi Valley
805 522 2977
reaganfoundation.org
President Ronald Reagan in 1981 speaking about the importance of Christmas. The Reagan tradition continues with this Christmas display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. “Christmas Around the World” features 26 exquisitely decorated trees representing the 26 countries President Ronald Reagan visited as well as a White House Tree and a “Gold Star Family Memorial Tree. Gold Star families are invited to come to the library to add an ornament of their loved one. Details are on the reaganfoundation.org website.
Habitat for Humanity
Christmas Tree Lane 2023
Promenade Temecula
40820 Winchester Road
Temecula
951 296 3362 x 210
habitativ.org
See the beautifully decorated Christmas trees, all 28 of them, for the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraising raffle. Tickets are only one dollar each. Increase your chances to own one of the gorgeous evergreens. 25 tickets are only 20-dollars. 60 tickets for 50-dollars. The habitativ.org website we can buy our tickets online or check out the trees and get your raffle tickets in person at Promenade Temecula. The deadline is next weekend.
Watts Community Core Toy Drive
Kip’s Toyland
L.A. Oldest Toy Store
The Original Farmers Market
6333 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles
kipstoyland.com
Watts Community Core Wish List
amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles
Toys are popular during this season of giving. Many organizations are doing what they can to make sure children in underserved communities know the joy of Christmas, among them Kip’s Toyland at the Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax District.
The recipient of the 2023 Quality Business Award as THE BEST TOY STORE IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, is collecting toys for Watts Community Core, a nonprofit organization that provides a safe space of the children of Nickerson Gardens and more for the community.
We can donate on the special Watts Community Core Amazon link, where you can find the complete holiday wish list. Look for the names Davida Williams and Tara Abadi : www.amazon.com/baby-reg/davida-williams-tara-abadi-september-2023-losangeles/18DJ42MXTHJX8
Or we can donate at Kip’s Toyland. A popular item you might consider for the Watts toy donation box. Bruder Toy Trucks!
Look for the Kip’s Toyland red and black Watts Community Core toy donation box at the L.A’s Original Farmers Market in the Fairfax district. Let’s fill it up for the kids!
2024 Rose Parade Volunteer Decoration Schedule
Dry Decoration
Saturday, December 2nd @ 8am & 4pm
Saturday, December 9th @ 8am & 4pm
Saturday, December 16th @ 8am & 4pm
Saturday, December 23rd @ 8am & 4pm
Phoenix Decorating Company
Irwindale
phoenixdeco.com
Music is the theme of the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade. Celebrating A World of Music: The Universal Language. All of the companies and volunteers producing the 40-floats we will see January 1st at the Rose Parade. Construction and float testing means volunteers are desperately needed.
According to the phoenixdeco.com website, click volunteer tab, dry material decorating happens every Saturday in December at Phoenix Decorating Company Please know you must register in advance. Be prepared to work a complete eight-hour shift. Volunteer decorators must be 13 years of age and older. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.
Get Involved!
Volunteers for Fiesta Parade Float Decorating
floatdecorators.com
Volunteer dry material decorators are need at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale. Yes, you must register in advance and learn the rules of the road when it comes to this huge commitment. The floatdecorators.com website will tell you what you need to know.
Volunteer Rose Parade Float Decorators
Artistic Entertainment Services
aescreative.com/volunteers
Azusa’s Artistic Entertainment Services needs volunteers for the dry decorating process for its nine Rose Parade floats including the one they’re building for our Little League World Series Champion El Segundo Baseball team.
The little league champions were welcomed home with that hometown parade in August. Next for them, the internationally renowned, iconic New Year’s Day tradition of the Rose Parade. Again, volunteer decorators must register in advance. The aescreative.com/california website has all of the volunteer decorating dates and details.
2023 Winter Fantasy
Sawdust Art & Craft Festival
Every Friday, Saturday, & Sunday
10am to 7pm
Now through Sunday, December 17th
949 494 3030
Laguna Beach
sawdustartfestival.org
Woodworking artist Andrew Soliz is one of more than 160 Laguna Beach artist creating one-of-a-kind treasures from damaged and diseased trees that get a second life as unique art pieces. See his extraordinary work at the annual Winter Fantasy Sawdust Art & Craft Festival every Friday, Saturday and Sunday now through December 17th. Hours and ticket information are on the sawdustartfestival.org website.
A Christmas Carol directed by Jesse Corti
First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood
1760 North Gower Street
Hollywood
323 928 7452
achristmascarolhollywood.com
Ohhh! Cranky! That’s Ebenezer Scrooge, the miserly protagonist of the Charles Dicken’s 1843 novella A CHRISTMAS CAROL. You can see him, cast and crew in the longest running Hollywood production of this holiday classic. Show dates, time and ticket information are on the achristmascarolhollywood.com website.
Urgent Appeal for Pet Food Donations
Pet Food Shortage at spcaLA Shelters
Monetary Donations: spcaLA.com
Pet Food Donations: spcaLA.com/neededitems
You might want to put pet food on your holiday shopping gift list. spcaLA shelters are short food supplies to meet the nutritional needs of animals the nonprofit organization protects. A surge of homeless and abandoned pets is the cause according to spcaLA officials.
We can donate financially at spcaLA.com, where we can also find a wish list needed items and spcaLa drop off locations.
So, let’s make this “a remember our four-legged friends this holiday season” Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.