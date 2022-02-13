Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 12th, 2022

It’s Saturday! There are several virtual and in-person events that will fascinate you on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!

-000-

Virtual Worldwide

Pan African Film Festival

30th Anniversary

paff.org

Normally, the Cinemark Theater at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw would be the place to be this weekend for the annual Pan African Film Festival. Due to the pandemic, the in-person event is virtual experience temporarily.

When you visit the Pan African Film Festival website, you will find an extensive list of domestic and foreign films, among them the story of poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou selected as presidential poet at the 1993 inauguration of President Bill Clinton.

And, last month Maya Angelou was honored as the first Black women to appear on the U.S. quarter. The Pan African Film Festival documents Angelou’s incredible life. Maya Angelou’s story is among more than two dozen films now available on the Pan African Film Festival website, now through the end of the month.

-0-

In-Person & Virtual Worldwide

Cinemark Theater

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4020 Marlon Avenue

Los Angeles

paff.org

The in-person Pan African Film Festival at Cinemark returns Tuesday, April 19th to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Pan African Film Festival website will provide regular updates and details about the upcoming April films and filmmaker events.

-0-

Taste of Inglewood Big Game Festival

Downtown Market Street

310 412 5333

cityofinglewood.org

The band Tony! Toni! Tone! Takes the stage at the inaugural Taste of Soul Big Game Festival on Downtown Inglewood on Market Street celebrating the big game in the city of champions. The cityofinglewood.org website lists the performers and well vendors and food trucks participating in the big game festival celebration.

-0-

Streaming Now!

Harmony & Jewelry

craftinamerica.org/episodes

The Craft in America Museum spotlights the jewelry of African American jewelry artist Art Smith, who avant-garde creations pushed the limits of modernism from 1946 to the early 1970s.

In addition to Art Smith’s creations, there is the unique jewelry of artist Harriete Estel Berman, who specializes in transforming post-consumer waste spectacular, wearable pieces.

Streaming now you can see more of the Craft in America jewelry artists and the artists who create instruments online at craftinamerica.org/episodes…

-0-

Harmony & Jewelry

Craft in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

…and in-person at the Craft in America Museum on West Third Street in Los Angeles. Museum hours are on the craftinamerica.org website.

Check out both the streaming and in-person experiences. They’re something special.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “colorful and crafty” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-