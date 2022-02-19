Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 19th, 2022

It’s SATURDAY! There are many NEW events to explore and many NEW events where we can help someone. Here are several “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Please check the latest Covid-19 safety protocols before visiting indoor events.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Everest : Ascent to Glory

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

80 photographs and 20 rare artifacts tell us the story of some of the thousands of people who have tried, the hundreds who have perished and the few who have made it to the top of the “Mother Goddess of the World.”

Ticket and visiting information for EVEREST : ASCENT TO GLORY is on the bowers.org website.

-0-

Fundraiser!

Full Circle Everest Expedition

Spring 2022

Bowers Online : Meet the Full Circle Everest Team

fullcircleeverest.com

bowers.org

This Spring, the Full Circle Everest Expedition hopes to become the first black and brown team of mountain climbers to make it to the top of the world at Mount Everest.

Santa Ana’s Bower Museum invites us to the fundraiser its’ having today for the historic team. Our financial support will help cover the team costs for their extraordinary expedition. Meet the Full Circle team virtually and donate at bowers.org

-0-

Los Angeles Black College Expo

9am to 5pm

Los Angeles Convention Center

Kentia Hall

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

thecollegeexpo.org

The 23rd Annual Black College Expo is an in-person in accordance with the state’s Covid-19 protocol today at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Students can get accepted on the spot, get their college application fees waived, and receive millions in scholarships. Details are on thecollegeexpo.org website.

-0-

This Weekend!

Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com

Auto Club Raceway of Pomona

NHRA.com

Pomona is the place to be for the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com. Among the champion drag racing competitors in town is Justin Ashley, the youngest driver competing NHRA’s premier top fuel dragster category.

Watch Ashley and others tear up the track at the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona. The schedule of this weekend’s events is on the nhra.com website.

So, let’s make this a “drag racing running” Saturday, Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-