It’s Saturday! We’re in the middle of a major Winter storm. Despite that fact, there are several interesting and educational events happening this Saturday.

Please take a look at the report above and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell in the report.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Black History Month: Do You Know About?

First Black Owned Car Company & L.A. Black Sports Car Designer

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

1-323-930-2277

petersen.org/blog

It’s Black History Month. It an opportunity to learn about “hidden figures” such as Charles Richard Patterson and his sons, the creators of the first Black owned car company. In 1915, the company introduced the Patterson-Greenfield Automobile.

And there’s Cliff Hall, designer and builder of the sporty, mid-engine Corwin, an important, early precursor to small, mid-engine cars such as the Fiat X-1/9, Pontiac Fiero, and Toyota MR2.

Learn more about these “hidden figures” and more at the Petersen Automotive Museum. Their incredible stories are on the petersen.org/blog website, and you can see Cliff Hall’s Petersen restored Corwin in the automotive museum’s special Vault Gallery.

-0-

Black History Month / Do You Know About?

Chanel Rhodes

Mane Tresses: A Tress Above the Rest

manetresses.com

Another “hidden figure” is this is equestrian Chanel Rhodes. In addition to her Cowgirl Western and English competitor riding skills, she is an entrepreneur and the inventor of Mane Tresses, hairpieces for horses and ponies.

Learn more about Chanel Rhodes and her Mane Tresses at the manetresses.com website.

-0-

Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant & Cocktail Week

Dineoutlongbeach.com

It’s Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant and Cocktail Week. Now until Tuesday, February 28th, we can dine in person or pick up take out from dozens of restaurants offering special menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as small plates with wine, beer and cocktail pairings, from Retro Row to Belmont Shore, Downtown to Uptown to Naples Island. Neither tickets nor passes are required. The list of delicious participants is on the dineoutlongbeach.com website.

-0-

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

skirball.org

At the Skirball Cultural Central in Los Angeles, discover the extraordinary stories behind three hundred years of American quilts in this exhibition FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES. Among the textile artists featured here, the award winning Bisa Butler, who’s incredible 3-D mural of quilt of the Black baseball players from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, a signature piece of the touring exhibition.

See how what started for Bisa Butler as a child has blossomed into breath taking quilts. Use the skirball.org website for ticket reservations to see Butler’s work and the quilts of more than 40 artists outstanding artists.

-0-

Bisa Butler

Award Winning Textile Artist

862 930 6878

bisabutler.com

And, to learn more about Bisa Butler, her quilt exhibitions across the country and upcoming events, visit her bisabutler.com website.

-0-

Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

huntington.org

At the Huntington in San Marino, there’s Gee’s Bend: Shared Legacy featuring a selection of prints as well as quilts celebrating the artistry and cultural significance of work by members of the Gee’s Bend Quiltmakers Collective from Alabama, home to one of the most important African American quilt making traditions in the United States.

The Huntington.org website says this two, six-month exhibit will includes a quilt gifted to President Barack Obama.

So, let’s make this a “learn about artists and their priceless art” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-