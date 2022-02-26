Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 26th, 2022

It’s Saturday! There are family friendly, educational, and fun events on today’s “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look at my report and check this list for information I did not have time to tell you during the KTLA broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Academy Award Winning Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry

“Hair Love” Book Signing

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

museumeducation@oscars.org

Matthew A. Cherry animated short film “Hair Love” tells the precious story of a father challenged with styling his daughter’s hair when his wife is unavailable. The Academy Award winning short film is based on the true “America’s Funniest Home Video” episode of a father styling his daughter’s hair.

Mr. Cherry’s book signing event begins at Noon. Ticket information is on the academymuseum.org website.

-0-

Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park

thekinseycollection.com

sofistadium.com/kinsey

The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection invites the public to learn the unknown, the ignored, and the omitted stories of Black history from 1595 to the present at the new Sofi Stadium at Hancock Park exhibition in Inglewood.

Tickets are available at sofistadium.com/kinsey. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Hollywood Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.

-0-

Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art

Pepperdine University

The Cultivators : Highlights from the Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

thekinseycollection.com

arts.pepperdine.edu/museum

More of the vast Kinsey Collection is on display at the Frederick R. Weisman Museum at Pepperdine University in Malibu. “The Cultivators” spotlights the movers and shakers in literature, art, and civil rights movement. It is not a duplicate of items on display at SoFi Stadium. Ticket information for this exhibition is on the arts.pepperdine.edu/museum website.

-0-

Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII

Heroes Hall Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa honors African American men and women who served during World War Two on the battlefront and the home front with the exhibition FIGHTING FOR THE RIGHT TO FIGHT – AFRICAN AMERICANS IN WORLD TWO. The exhibition includes the stories of seven Black men who have received the Medal of Honor for their bravery in battle despite Jim Crow laws and discrimination.

-0-

41st Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

Black Doll Magic on Instagram

wgsac.wordpress.com

This is the closing weekend of the Black Doll Show, a virtual online Instagram experience this year due to the pandemic. The theme? Black Doll Magic. Check in for the last weekend of this special Black History Month event at wgsac.wordpress.com.

-0-

Repticon Los Angeles

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Reptile lovers as well as anyone wanting to learn about reptiles are heading to Costa Mesa for Repticon. At the OC Fair and Event Center find reptile pets, supplies, feeders, cages as well as merchandise. The event schedule for this weekend and ticket information are on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

Gem Faire

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714-708-1500

ocfair.com

Also, at OC Faire and Event Center, Gem Faire, one of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the United States. The huge “one stop shop” event means exhibitors can offer what they describe as unbeatable prices. Gem Fair details are on the ocfair.com website.

-0-

Shelby Technology Tribute Car Show & Cruise-In

The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

automobiledrivingmuseum.org

The 60th Anniversary of the Shelby Cobra created by automotive pioneer and race car driver Carroll Shelby is being celebrated at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. This event benefits Prime Motivation, a nonprofit organization that help young people pursue a career automotive and high-tech transportation industries. Details are on the automobiledrivingmuseum.org website.

-0-

Enzo Ferrari Cruise-In

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

www.petersen.org

You might want to register today for tomorrow’s celebration of Italian automotive pioneer and race car driver Enzo Ferrari at the Enzo Ferrari Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The cruise-in is expected to be the largest Ferrari gathering on the West Coast. The star of this automotive lover’s event? The Ferrari 250 GTO. Enzo Ferrari Cruise-In is tomorrow Sunday, beginning at 7:30am. Get the details today on the petersen.org website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “get your motor running” Saturday.

Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News. Let’s drive!

-000-