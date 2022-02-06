Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Welcome to the Weekend! It’s Saturday! We can SAFELY celebrate the Lunar New Year; watch a Black History Month Parade; learn about World War Two aviation; help save a life and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Enjoy SAFELY!
-000-
Year of the Tiger
Lunar New Year @ South Coast Plaza
3333 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa
800 782 8888
southcoastplaza.com
The Lunar New Year roars to life at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where the Year of the Tiger is celebrated with a spectacular Year of the Tiger display, cultural and interactive exhibits and more.
Details of the 12th annual Lunar New Year activities are on the southcoastplaza.com website.
-0-
Lunar New Year
Year of the Tiger
The Huntington
1151 Oxford Road
San Marino
626 405 2100
huntington.org
The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens welcomes the Year of the Tiger with lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art, and craft demonstrations in and around the Huntington’s magnificent Chinese Garden.
-0-
Singer – Songwriter Kenny Latimore
Grand Marshall
42nd Annual Black History Parade & Unity Festival
@ 9am
201 South Anaheim Boulevard
Downtown Anaheim
oc-hc.org
Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore is the Grand Marshal at today’s Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival presented by the Orange County Heritage Council. The downtown Anaheim event features marching bands, unique vehicles, sororities, and social groups. The oc-hc.org website contains more parade and parade route details.
-0-
Streaming Now!
Harmony & Jewelry
craftinamerica.org/episodes
The Craft in America Museum spotlights the jewelry of African American jewelry artist Art Smith, who avant-garde creations pushed the limits of modernism from 1946 to the early 1970s. You can see the work of Art Smith and other outstanding jewelry artists online, streaming on the craftinamerica.org/episodes website…
-0-
Harmony & Jewelry
Craft in America
8415 West Third Street
Los Angeles
323 951 0610
craftinamerica.org
…and in person at the Craft in America Museum on West Third Street in Los Angeles. Museum hours are on the craftinamerica.org website.
Check out both the streaming and in-person experiences.
-0-
Hangar Talk
Flying Demo of the MIG-15bis
Planes of Fame Air Museum
14998 Cal Aero Drive
Chino Airport
Chino
909 597 3722
planesoffame.org
The Soviet Jet Fighter MiG-15bis is the topic of discussion at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. Learn the history of the aircraft considered superior among its Korean War competition. Today’s event includes a flying demonstration of the jet fighter over the museum. Hangar Talk details are on the planesoffame.org website.
-0-
Help Save Lives!
American Red Cross
Donate Blood, Platelets, or Plasma During February $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card
redcrossblood.org
And remember the American Red Cross can use our help. The current national blood shortage is so serious, doctors must decide which patients will receive blood transfusions and some hospital trauma centers have had to close temporarily because the facilities ran out of blood.
The redcrossblood.org website contains blood donation information and guidelines as well as information about how you can host a blood drive.
-0-
So, let’s make this a “help save a life” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-