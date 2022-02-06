Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Gayle on the Go

by: , Reporter & Producer, Editor Chris Gierowski, Editor, Photographer & Co-Producer Bob Keet

Posted: / Updated:

Welcome to the Weekend! It’s Saturday! We can SAFELY celebrate the Lunar New Year; watch a Black History Month Parade; learn about World War Two aviation; help save a life and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Enjoy SAFELY!

-000-

Year of the Tiger 

Lunar New Year @ South Coast Plaza  

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa 

800 782 8888 

southcoastplaza.com 

The Lunar New Year roars to life at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where the Year of the Tiger is celebrated with a spectacular Year of the Tiger display, cultural and interactive exhibits and more.

Details of the 12th annual Lunar New Year activities are on the southcoastplaza.com website.

-0-

Lunar New Year

Year of the Tiger 

The Huntington 

1151 Oxford Road 

San Marino 

626 405 2100 

huntington.org 

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens welcomes the Year of the Tiger with lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art, and craft demonstrations in and around the Huntington’s magnificent Chinese Garden.  

-0-

Singer – Songwriter Kenny Latimore 

Grand Marshall  

42nd Annual Black History Parade & Unity Festival

@ 9am

201 South Anaheim Boulevard

Downtown Anaheim

oc-hc.org

Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore is the Grand Marshal at today’s Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival presented by the Orange County Heritage Council. The downtown Anaheim event features marching bands, unique vehicles, sororities, and social groups. The oc-hc.org website contains more parade and parade route details.  

-0- 

Streaming Now!

Harmony & Jewelry 

craftinamerica.org/episodes 

The Craft in America Museum spotlights the jewelry of African American jewelry artist Art Smith, who avant-garde creations pushed the limits of modernism from 1946 to the early 1970s. You can see the work of Art Smith and other outstanding jewelry artists online, streaming on the craftinamerica.org/episodes website…

-0-

Harmony & Jewelry 

Craft in America 

8415 West Third Street 

Los Angeles 

323 951 0610 

craftinamerica.org 

…and in person at the Craft in America Museum on West Third Street in Los Angeles. Museum hours are on the craftinamerica.org website.

Check out both the streaming and in-person experiences.  

-0- 

Hangar Talk 

Flying Demo of the MIG-15bis  

Planes of Fame Air Museum 

14998 Cal Aero Drive 

Chino Airport 

Chino 

909 597 3722 

planesoffame.org 

The Soviet Jet Fighter MiG-15bis is the topic of discussion at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. Learn the history of the aircraft considered superior among its Korean War competition. Today’s event includes a flying demonstration of the jet fighter over the museum. Hangar Talk details are on the planesoffame.org website.

-0- 

Help Save Lives!

American Red Cross 

Donate Blood, Platelets, or Plasma During February $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card 

redcrossblood.org

And remember the American Red Cross can use our help. The current national blood shortage is so serious, doctors must decide which patients will receive blood transfusions and some hospital trauma centers have had to close temporarily because the facilities ran out of blood. 

The redcrossblood.org website contains blood donation information and guidelines as well as information about how you can host a blood drive.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “help save a life” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000- 

 

 

 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News