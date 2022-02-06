Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, February 5th, 2022

Welcome to the Weekend! It’s Saturday! We can SAFELY celebrate the Lunar New Year; watch a Black History Month Parade; learn about World War Two aviation; help save a life and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list. Take a look! Enjoy SAFELY!

Year of the Tiger

Lunar New Year @ South Coast Plaza

3333 Bristol Street

Costa Mesa

800 782 8888

southcoastplaza.com

The Lunar New Year roars to life at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, where the Year of the Tiger is celebrated with a spectacular Year of the Tiger display, cultural and interactive exhibits and more.

Details of the 12th annual Lunar New Year activities are on the southcoastplaza.com website.

Lunar New Year

Year of the Tiger

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

huntington.org

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens welcomes the Year of the Tiger with lion dancers, martial arts demonstrations, Chinese music, art, and craft demonstrations in and around the Huntington’s magnificent Chinese Garden.

Singer – Songwriter Kenny Latimore

Grand Marshall

42nd Annual Black History Parade & Unity Festival

@ 9am

201 South Anaheim Boulevard

Downtown Anaheim

oc-hc.org

Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter Kenny Lattimore is the Grand Marshal at today’s Orange County Black History Parade and Unity Festival presented by the Orange County Heritage Council. The downtown Anaheim event features marching bands, unique vehicles, sororities, and social groups. The oc-hc.org website contains more parade and parade route details.

Streaming Now!

Harmony & Jewelry

craftinamerica.org/episodes

The Craft in America Museum spotlights the jewelry of African American jewelry artist Art Smith, who avant-garde creations pushed the limits of modernism from 1946 to the early 1970s. You can see the work of Art Smith and other outstanding jewelry artists online, streaming on the craftinamerica.org/episodes website…

Harmony & Jewelry

Craft in America

8415 West Third Street

Los Angeles

323 951 0610

craftinamerica.org

…and in person at the Craft in America Museum on West Third Street in Los Angeles. Museum hours are on the craftinamerica.org website.

Check out both the streaming and in-person experiences.

Hangar Talk

Flying Demo of the MIG-15bis

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino Airport

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

The Soviet Jet Fighter MiG-15bis is the topic of discussion at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino. Learn the history of the aircraft considered superior among its Korean War competition. Today’s event includes a flying demonstration of the jet fighter over the museum. Hangar Talk details are on the planesoffame.org website.

Help Save Lives!

American Red Cross

Donate Blood, Platelets, or Plasma During February $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card

redcrossblood.org

And remember the American Red Cross can use our help. The current national blood shortage is so serious, doctors must decide which patients will receive blood transfusions and some hospital trauma centers have had to close temporarily because the facilities ran out of blood.

The redcrossblood.org website contains blood donation information and guidelines as well as information about how you can host a blood drive.

So, let’s make this a “help save a life” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

