It’s SATURDAY! There are some interesting events that have important connections to automotive and aviation history on the list today.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

Free!

Saturday

9am to 3pm

Carroll Shelby 100th Birthday Celebration

Shelby International Headquarters

19021 South Figueroa Street

Gardena

shelby.com

First, everyone is invited to a FREE 100th anniversary celebration for Carroll Shelby at Shelby International Headquarters in Gardena. Shelby fans are invited to the 9am to 3pm event to remember the man who went from raising chickens to winning the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans for Aston Martin to developing the Ford GT40 that beat Ferrari to producing the high-performance Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and more.

Second, while attending the anniversary celebration, check in with the Original Venice Crew that worked with Carroll Shelby. At the Gardena location, they are building and selling the continuation version of the high-performance muscle car, the Shelby GT 350.

They have had some very special guests stop by, including the stars of the 2019 20th Century Fox movie “Ford v Ferrari.”

Original Venice Crew Mustangs

Gardena

714 305 8578

ovcmustangs.com

To learn more about the Original Venice Crew and its Mustangs, visit the website: ovcmustangs.com.

Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards of 2023

Kbb.com/awards/best-buy-awards-2023

Kelley Blue Book has released its 2023 Best Buy Awards list, featuring detailed information about the best cars for folks in each of 18 popular segments, including THE BEST NEW MODEL CATEGORY.

KELLEY BLUE BOOK BEST BUY LIST OF 2023 website, contains comprehensive, money saving information about not just electric vehicles, everything on wheels — from cars to pick-up trucks. Take a look!

Open Cockpit Day

10am to 4pm

B-17 “Fuddy Duddy” Day

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

From automotive to aviation, we can learn the history of brawny B-17 Flying Fortress.

We can see what World War Two veteran Clyde Garrison is talking about in Santa Ana at the Lyon Air Museum. Today is OPEN COCKPIT DAY for the museum’s B-17 Flying Fortress. This one known as the “Fuddy Duddy” carried U.S. Army Generals Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower. Mr. Eisenhower became the 33rd U.S. President of the United States.

In civilian life, the plane worked as a fire bomber and was occasionally used for motion picture filming, flying on screen in movies such as the 1962 Steve McQueen movie, “The War Lover,” and the 1970 blockbuster, “Tora Tora Tora.”

According to the LyonMuseum.org website, where you can find ticket information, tours of the historic aircraft begin at 10am and run until the end of the day.

So, let’s make this “an historic adventure” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5News.

