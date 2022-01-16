Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 15th, 2022

It’s Saturday! We can celebrate the 60th anniversary of one of the most important sports cars in automotive history as well as help the animal shelters with an important adoption campaign. All this and more on the Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy…SAFELY!

-000-

Shelby Cobra 60th Anniversary Celebration

Segerstrom Shelby Event Center

5 Whatney Avenue

Irvine

949 969 4368

segerstromshelbyeventcenter.com

Race car driver, automotive designer, and entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his American muscle cars, the Shelby Cobra are being celebrated this weekend. At the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center in Irvine, learn how Shelby’s racing and his cobras defeated the never losing Ferrari racing team in 1966.

You can see the Shelby Cobras as well as the Shelby Mustangs and more at the Segerstrom Shelby Event Center. Visiting details are on the center’s website.

-0-

Shelby Cobra 60th Anniversary Celebration

Superformance Hillbank Motorsports

1 Whatney Avenue

Irvine

949 900 1963

superformance.com

The Shelby Cobra celebrations take you next door to Superformance in Irvine, where race car lovers can actually purchase continuation models of the Carroll Shelby classics.

The Superformance.com website has a comprehensive listing of the models available and how to schedule a visit.

-0-

Shelby Cobra 60th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday, January 16th

Shelby Cobra Cruise-In

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

323 930 2277

petersen.org

And, you can register today for Sunday’s Carroll Shelby Cruise-In at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Tomorrow’s event begins at 7:30a.m. and continues until 12:30p.m. Details about the Sunday cruise-in, how you can participate and how you can enjoy the special event as a spectator are on the petersen.org website.

-0-

Cruisin’ 2 Freedom Car Show

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

3p.m. to 7p.m.

in-n-out.com

slave2nothing.org

In Costa Mesa, In-N-Out restaurant fans as well as car lovers are CRUISIN’ 2 FREEDOM at the Orange County Event Center. The car cruise and car show, organized by the owners of In-N-Out Burgers, is a fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation, working to combat substance abuse and human trafficking in states where In-N-Out has restaurants. The event runs from 3p.m. to 7p.m. For ticket information and more details check the in-n-out.com or slave2nothing.org websites.

-0-

Big Dog, Big Love Best Friends

Best Friends Mission Hills

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

bestfriends.org

“The bigger they are, the more love they have to give.” That’s the message of Best Friends Animal Society. Now through the end of this month, Best Friends encourages everyone to live large and adopt one of their big babies needing a home. The bestfriends.org website contains discount fee information as well a list of and pictures of adoptable snuggle buddies. The website also has a listing of participating partnering shelters…

-0-

Live Large in 2022

L.A. Animal Services

888 452 7381

laanimalservices.com

…among them all six L.A. Animals Services locations! If you adopt a large breed dog now through the end of this, you will have access to individualized post adoption training as well as discounts on Ruggable machine washable rug for your new family member. More details are on the laanimalservices.com website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “find a forever friend” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-