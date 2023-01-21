It’s SATURDAY! What are you doing? Hmmm! Well, it’s a day to learn something new and to experience something new. Here are some Saturday suggestions.

Take a look! Please take a look at the broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Should I Buy a Hybrid in 2023?

autotrader.com

Autotrader.com has answers to all of our hybrid and plug-in hybrid questions in its new article “SHOULD I BUY A HYBRID IN 2023?”

You will want to explore the Autotrader.com article, “SHOULD I BUY A HYBRID IN 2023?” , to learn even more, including information about the vast selection of hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, as well as pricing.

-0-

Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards of 2023

Kbb.com/awards/best-buy-awards-2023

And, while we’re on the subject of new vehicles, Kelley Blue Book has released its list of best buys of 2023 in each of 18-popular segments. The KBB article reports the best buy in the midsize luxury SUV category is the 2023 Genesis GV80.

When you check the kbb.com/awards/best-buy-awards-2023, you see the long detailed of best buys in everything from best new models to pickup trucks to minivans.

-0-

Urban Outlaw : Magnus Walker Porsche Collection the Vault Tour

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Fashion designer and Porsche car collector Magnus Walker. According to the Porsche.com website he is the owner of the world’s most astonishing collections of approximately forty Porsches. We can see ten of them, and several Walker – Porsche related objects, at the new Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition URBAN OUTLAW.

On display in the Petersen Magnus Walker Vault Tour, his favorite 1971 Porsche 911 T 277, his Porsche 914 Art Car, and, the first Porsche sold in the United States, the 1976 Porsche 930 Turbo. The petersen.org website has details for tickets and tour times for this special limited exhibition, scheduled to close the end of this month.

-0-

Closing Sunday!

Andy War: Cars

Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 2277

petersen.org

The unique Mercedes-Benz among several featured in the exhibition Andy Warhol Cars : Works from the Mercedes-Benz Art Collection, one of the last art collections made before the pop artist died in 1987. Exhibit features Warhol’s screen prints on canvas and the matching vehicles from the Petersen Automotive Museum collection. When you visit the petersen.org website, you will see this art and automotive collection will not be at the Petersen much longer. The exhibition closes tomorrow, Sunday!

-0-

Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

Skirball.org

Five centuries of human stories are told in the creative work of more than 40-artists in the exhibition “FABRIC OF A NATION: AMERICAN QUILT STORIES.”

One of the striking quilts is one that reproduces the Black and White photograph of the African American baseball players of historically Black Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia. This colorful, almost three-dimensional quilt produced by award winning textile artist Bisa Butler.

See the quilts of Bisa Butler and other outstanding quilt artists at the Skirkball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Reservations are recommended at skirball.org.

So, let’s make this a “learn about a creative art form” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-